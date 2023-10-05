Everyone’s Favorite Southern AI Seems To Be Missing on ‘Loki’ Season 2

Were you watching Loki and thinking “Where is Miss Minutes?” Did you forget that she saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) at the end of time? I didn’t! Mainly because I never trusted that AI. Miss Minutes, the clock that seemingly runs the TVA with all her announcements, is nowhere to be found in the first episode of Loki season 2—not that they’re not trying to find her. Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) is looking for her, and Casey (Eugene Cordero) even says something about it.

So, where is she? Right now, what we know is this: Loki tells Mobius not to contact her—for good reason; he did see her with He Who Remains. But more than that, we don’t know what she knew about Renslayer or what she knew about the variants and the hunters in the first place. She’s Miss Minutes. She probably knew everything. At the start of the episode, as Loki is time slipping and they’re trying to find out what’s going on with him while also trying to stop the rest of the hunters from pruning timelines, a lot is happening all at once, and Miss Minutes would be useful, if she could be trusted.

Still, she’s nowhere to be found. No one can contact her, and it does take Loki finally being reunited with Mobius for him to say something about not trusting her and not using her. So, even before he’s back, she’s not around, not even trying to put up a front for the rest of the TVA. Whether that’s because she thinks Loki returned or not remains to be seen. What we don’t know is simply where that clock is.

Where is that clock?

After the jump scare of season 1, when Loki and Sylvie made it to the end of time in “For All Time. Always,” I don’t trust anything. Will she pop up out of nowhere again? Will she attack someone? Miss Minutes might have started off as a cute little clock, but she’s not. Much like Skynet, she sees all, and I do like that Loki instantly came back and said “nope” when Mobius was trying to reach her. Wherever she is, she can stay there. The TVA will be fine for a while, now that they have Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) fixing things.

