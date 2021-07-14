Tom Hiddleston Officially Dubs Alligator Loki the Superior Loki in Thank You Video to Fans

With the finale of Marvel and Disney+’s Loki upon us, some of the cast took the time to thank the fans for all of their support. This included Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), DeObia Oparei (Boastful Loki), Richard E. Grant (Classic Loki), the one and only diva Alligator Loki, Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), and of course, Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston.

I absolutely adore how happy everyone is to be a part of this series. They all put so much energy into this show, and they all look so delighted to be part of the cast.

But maybe that’s because they got to work with someone with the acting pedigree of Alligator Loki.

The God of Mischief has arrived in the finale of Marvel Studios’ #Loki! @TWHiddleston is here with a special message. Be sure to watch the finale, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tFGJrNGY1A — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 14, 2021

In Hiddleston’s video, a very important announcement was made—one that we, the fans, already knew was true, but to get confirmation from the main character reaffirms our suspicions.

Alligator Loki is the superior Loki.

#Loki #AlligatorLoki #PresidentLoki

i have been thinking about this scene All Day it was so funny pic.twitter.com/yE7QmkQCvY — ash :/ saw black widow!! (@zimniysokol) July 8, 2021

Back in 2019 I was the very first person to have an #AlligatorLoki birthday cake (but def not the last) pic.twitter.com/egcqbZZkbs — Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) July 9, 2021

When we were introduced to the other Loki Variants, I immediately wanted more of their stories. Honestly, I could’ve used an episode per character. Our time with Boastful Loki was far too short, in my opinion, and when someone tells you that a Loki’s Nexus Event was “eating the wrong neighbor’s cat,” you just GOTTA know more. The fifth episode of Loki was one of the most entertaining, and a good way for Loki to have this sort of Christmas Carol moment where he got to confront different components of himself—even a snappy alligator.

What’s truly wonderful about Alligator Loki is how everyone else rolls with it, besides the newcomers, initially. Alligator Loki walks alongside all the other Lokis, only needing to be carried around for moments like “gators don’t do ladders.” Alligator Loki gets to lounge in a pool and even gets a fight scene with a rather brutal moment.

It’s fun to see the gator acknowledged outside of the show, too, not just in the fandom, but by the cast and crew. They absolutely knew what they were doing when they decided to add him to the Loki roster.

#AlligatorLoki is the moment. Discover how the Alligator of Mischief came to life: https://t.co/A1HDQyFXgd — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 13, 2021

I honestly thought Miss Minutes would be the wackiest thing I saw in this series, but nope!

Hiddleston isn’t the only one who praises Alligator Loki. According to Collider, Richard E. Grant would be all for a spinoff series starring the gator—and Classic Loki, of course, because he is Alligator Loki’s translator. According to the headcanon I just made up on the spot, Classic Loki is also Alligator Loki’s booking agent, so all contract negotiations for this spinoff series must go through him.

When asked about other franchises he’d like to be a part of or other fantasy costumes he’d want to wear, Grant responded with, “Classic old Loki with muscles and Alligator-dot-com, the subseries of the sub-sub-sub series. That’s what I want.”

Collider acknowledged that the fan base would probably be all for that, to which Grant said, “Yeah and Classic Loki is the only one that can talk to him and understand him. It’s a given. It’s a scriptwriter’s dream. Get it done.”

Well, now that we know we’re getting a season 2, maybe our Classic Loki and Alligator Loki “and they were roommates” moment will come. Until then, well, see ya later, alligator!

(image: Marvel Studios)

