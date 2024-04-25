Get a Sneak Peek at ‘DC PRIDE 2024’s Queer Anthology

Pride Month is just around the corner, and DC Comics is teasing a first look at their queer anthology, DC PRIDE 2024 #1. This year’s book is described as “a universe-spanning travelogue like you’ve never seen!”, taking readers to varied DC locales like The Phantom Zone, The Oblivian Bar, Portworld, and more.

The 104-page Prestige format comic, which drops May 28, includes a main cover by Kevin Wada (see below), an open-to-order wraparound variant cover by David Talaski (seen above), foil and card stock variants by Babs Tarr (see below), and Wada’s main cover offered as a 1:25 card stock variant.

(DC Comics)

(DC Comics)

The anthology includes a special preview of DC’s upcoming YA original graphic novel The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley written by Melissa Marr (Wicked Lovely), with art from Jenn St-Onge (JEM & THE MISFITS) and Jeremy Lawson. The graphic novel hits stores on September 3.

(DC Comics)

The anthology also features an autobiographical story written by industry legend Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman), with art from Giulio Macaione (Stella di Mare) and Frank Cvetkovic.

(DC Comics)

According to DC’s press release, other stories in the anthology include:

“Dreamer makes a first-time pilgrimage to her ancestral planet, Naltor, in a story by Nicole Maines and Jordan Gibson; Poison Ivy and Janet from HR go spore-hunting on Portworld in a story by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Claire Roe; Superman (Jon Kent) gets Jay, Bunker, and the Ray together for a boys’ night out in A-Town in a story by Jarrett Williams and D.J. Kirkland; Steel (Natasha Irons) works up the courage to face Traci 13 at the Oblivion Bar’s Pride party for the first time since they broke up in a story by Jamila Rowser and ONeillJones; Aquaman (Jackson Hyde) catches an unexpected ride to the Fourth World just in time for their annual Love Festival in a story by Ngozi Ukazu; Circuit Breaker’s unstable powers fritz him into the Phantom Zone in a story by Calvin Kasulke and Len Gogou; plus a Blue Starman story written by Al Ewing and character pinups, in a volume celebrating how the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere and belongs anywhere—even the farthest reaches of the known and unknown worlds!”

Other special releases for Pride Month include DC Pride: A Celebration of Rachel Pollack, which features the return of DC’s first trans superhero, Coagula of Doom Patrol fame. Also available is DC Pride: Uncovered #1, a collection of gorgeous variant covers from past Pride issues and anthologies. Uncovered will feature a main cover by Jen Bartel, with variant covers by Oscar Vega; Luciano Vecchio; Mateus Manhanini; and Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Tamra Bonvillain. DC Pride: Uncovered #1 will be scripted by DC editor Andrea Shea.

DC PRIDE 2024 hits stores on May 28.

(featured image: DC Comics)

