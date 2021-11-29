Sony Has Plans for More Tom Holland, Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the end to Spider-Man’s Homecoming trilogy, and many have taken that to mean that it is the end to Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker. With the way that press is handled for anything to do with Spider-Man, it is an understandable assumption, but Amy Pascal, Sony’s producer for the Spider-Man films, has stated that they have another trilogy planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Tom Holland!

Talking with Fandango, Pascal clarified that No Way Home is not the last MCU Spidey movie, but rather a conclusion to the “Homecoming” theme of the first three movies that Tom Holland headlined.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal told Fandango. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Back in October, Holland talked about No Way Home being the end of the Homecoming trilogy, as well, which makes sense that it would be the end of the original trilogy for Holland. Separating these movies by their own trilogies gives them the freedom to explore different aspects of Peter Parker as a character and not keep them stuck to just one idea.

But the knowledge that Holland will stay around is exciting. Recently, he did an interview with GQ where he talked about his future of playing Peter and how he wasn’t sure what it held for him. While I do think he was trying not to get anyone’s hopes up while also keeping an air of mystery about No Way Home, I didn’t believe that Holland was done with Spider-Man.

There’s so much in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Peter Parker that there is no way Disney and Kevin Feige would let that go—not after all the work they put in to keep Peter Parker in the MCU in the first place. So this new trilogy? I hope it is college Peter.

The College Years

What I love about the MCU’s Peter is that we finally got a teenage Peter Parker that felt like a kid. He was fresh in his Spider-Man adventures and hasn’t even turned 16 years old yet in-universe (thanks to Thanos, but still). So getting to see Peter Parker go to college and maybe explore his love of photography a bit? That sounds like a perfect setup for the next trilogy that would base Peter in New York more than the Homecoming trilogy did. (Even though I loved having Peter in Europe during Far From Home.)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a few weeks away. What do you hope we get to see from Tom Holland’s Peter Parker next?!

