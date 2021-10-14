Tom Holland came swinging into our lives as Peter Parker in the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War and has since gone on to become the best version of Peter Parker and Spider-Man we’ve seen in the live-action format (in my opinion). Now, as we’re gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home this December, there are plenty of questions we all have for the young actor.

Is this going to be the end to his run as Peter Parker? Are we going to see more of him in the future? Or will someone else take on the Spider-Man mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? All of these are great questions and things that Holland can’t really answer because, you know, Marvel and their secrecy, but he did give some answers into where we can see Peter in the future.

Talking with Entertainment Weekly, Holland broke down everything he could with No Way Home and the journey he’s gone on with director Jon Watts. “The first film, [director] Jon Watts and I were sort of flying by the seat of our pants,” Holland says. “This one, I think we both felt really confident, so we were able to relax. We actually had so much more fun on this one than we did on the previous two.”

Worried this is the end for Holland? Don’t be. He says that this is the end of the Homecoming trilogy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not returning to the role of Peter Parker. “We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” he adds. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Sure, that’s a bit scary if you’re like me and love what Holland has done with the character. I don’t want these movies to end, but that doesn’t mean that he’s finished with the character. If anything, it just means that he’s done with this trilogy, and that does feel like a nice place to stop for teenage Peter Parker. Maybe we’ll see him grow a bit with the Avengers before taking on another trilogy, or maybe he’ll split the time as Spider-Man with a character like Miles Morales, and he can have his time to shine in live-action.

There are plenty of options for the future of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but I like that No Way Home will serve as the end of the Homecoming movies, and I can’t wait to see what the film (and the future) holds for Peter Parker.

