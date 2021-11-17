Tom Holland Says Maybe a Miles Morales Spider-Man Film Should Be Next

Tom Holland has been our Spider-Man since he debuted in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. These five years have been wonderful for me as a Peter Parker fan, but there is something missing from the world of Spidey: Miles Morales. The character, created in 2011, instantly became a fan favorite, and we got our first taste of him onscreen (albeit in animated form) in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so there has become an increasing need for fans to see him in live-action—and Tom Holland agrees.

In the latest GQ interview with Holland, he didn’t seem so sure on his future as Spider-Man. “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life,” he says. Holland also went on to say, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

The thing about it is that this answer could be a mix of things. One is that he doesn’t want to spoil anything coming in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are so many secrets about this movie that maybe this is his way of distracting everyone, but also, I would love to see Miles Morales take on the mantle sooner rather than later.

But Holland also goes on to talk about his dream of being a father (and his literal dream where he meets a girl and gets her pregnant and has to tell everyone) and how it all leads to his future being unknown. “You don’t know what you’re going to do. How am I going to tell my mum and dad?” But now, he doesn’t seem nervous about it. “After, I thought… I kind of miss my little girl now.”

According to GQ, Tom Holland says that he always wanted to be a father. “I’d be very content with just being a stay-at-home dad, and producing a film here and there,” he says. That’s not to say that will happen right now. “I might start shooting The Crowded Room and go, ‘You know what, this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.’ Or I might do Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6, finish when I’m 32, and never make another. I’m not sure what I want to do.”

It makes sense that Holland is going back and forth. He’s 25 years old and is one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now. He doesn’t have a crystal ball to tell him what the right move is, but he does understand the importance of Peter Parker, the importance of Miles Morales, and I think that Tom Holland will make the right decision on what to do next. Whether that means having a live-action Spider-Verse movie with Peter and Miles or Holland stepping down, I trust him to know what’s right for him and Peter Parker.

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

