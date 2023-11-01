‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Opening Credits Will Introduce You to Your New Favorite Rock Band

On October 31, Netflix’s new animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved graphic novel series and Edgar Wright’s live-action film adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, debuted its opening credits ahead of the series release on November 17.

It looks like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will feature some all-new, all-different rocking toons. Written by Asahi and performed by the Japanese rock band Necry Talkie, the new theme song, “bloom,” begins as an homage to the grungy Beck-penned opening credits of Wright’s 2010 film before switching to an upbeat, propulsive song that’s fitting of the adaptation’s medium.

The anime’s score itself will also borrow from the video game adaptation, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game. Anamanaguchi is once again returning to write original songs and a score for the animated work by Science SARU, the studio behind Devilman Crybaby and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Prior to the release of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix on November 17, Netflix released the entire 90-second title sequence and theme song for fans to enjoy. As you can see from the video above, the entire cast is returning to reprise their roles for the eight-episode anime. We’re seeing the return of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, and Julian Cihi as Kyle and Ken Katayanagi.

Watch the 90-second theme song for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off above (and then just head down the YouTube hole and start watching all of Necry Talkie’s work).

(featured image: Netflix)

