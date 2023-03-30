Someone Bring Me My Board! The Cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World’ Is Reuniting!

God is it good to be a fan of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Sex Bob-omb is getting back together for a new anime series for Netflix, and just when you think things can’t get better, we’ve learned that the original cast of the 2010 movie will be reuniting for the series! Yes, that does include Michael Cera and his window-jumping best friend, played by Kieran Culkin. The rest of the returning cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, along with Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Edgar Wright (who co-wrote and directed the film) shared his excitement for the series, as well as how proud he is of the cast he assembled and all the times they’ve come back together over the years:

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim,” said Wright in a statement. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now … Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also … well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

Bread makes you fat?! Here’s what we know

It might be surprising now, but Scott Pilgrim didn’t have the easiest climb to cult classic status. The movie flopped in theaters (I’m innocent, I saw it with my brother and we lost our minds over how good it was), but has since become beloved among fans—mainly for how amazing this cast is (and what they’ve gone on to do since), but also because Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is just … well, it’s that good.

From the music (that I just know is going to be amazing in this new series) to characters who are flawed but fun, the movie really just clicks with an audience. So the slow crawl to cult status is worth it if it means we get even more Scott Pilgrim content in our lives all these years later. The anime will send the characters on a new adventure, and maybe Scott won’t have to fight all those evil exes again.

We don’t know when the series is coming out yet, but we do know that the original creator, Bryan Lee O’Malley, will serve as showrunner and that the animation will be produced by Science SARU, the anime studio behind Devilman Crybaby and Star Wars Visions. And that’s honestly really cool! Until we know more, we have an all-star cast returning and that’s enough for me and my love of “Black Sheep” by Metric. If you know, you know.

