Sabine Wren Is a Cat Girl, Just Like Me

It’s not often that you see yourself in Star Wars. Mainly because the characters are alien races all fighting in a galactic war. Often, though, we relate to a character for who they are in their heart. The connection we have to Princess Leia comes from her willingness to fight back; we appreciate Han Solo for his inability to deal with humans and how he wants to just be a hermit in actuality. Characters like Luke Skywalker are appealing to us because we, as humans, don’t really have the will to forgo our lives in the way he does, but also he’s very dramatic and we love him for his outbursts.

All of that is thrown out the window when it comes to Sabine Wren. A character introduced in Star Wars Rebels, she’s played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the new live-action series Ahsoka on Disney+. While she might be the first version of Sabine that fans meet, the character is important to Ahsoka Tano’s (Rosario Dawson) time during Rebels, and plays an important part in Star Wars lore as a whole.

None of that is why I relate to her, though. Why do I love Sabine? Because after spending the day riding around on her bike and blasting rock music while ignoring her duties to Clancy Brown, Sabine comes home to feed her cat and pine over a boy. Genuinely just really relatable stuff. As someone who hasn’t had to fight in a galactic war, it was one of the first times in Star Wars where I stopped and thought to myself, “oh wow, she’s so me” while watching a story set in the galaxy far, far away. Loth cat had a lot to do with it, too.

We all want a loth cat.

(Disney+)

For those of us with cats, we get Sabine. Sure, if you have a pet of any kind you probably sort of understand, but cats are quite literally a different breed. Yes, loth cat has deeper lore in the world of Star Wars, but for the sake of this piece, I’m talking specifically about the moments we get with Sabine and loth cat in the first two episodes of Ahsoka.

What I find so highly relatable is that Sabine is gone, seemingly all day, only to come home to a pet who just wants a brief moment of attention, food, and then to go on its merry way. My sweet boy Benjamin Wyatt the cat is a little more affectionate, so I really relate to Sabine and loth cat because they seem to have a really similar relationship.

But it’s just all these aspects of Sabine combined that make her pretty awesome. The rock music, the lack of care about what she is supposed to do instead of what she wants to do, as well as having a cat waiting for her at home? That, my friends, is my “she’s so me” character of the Star Wars universe.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]