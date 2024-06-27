BLACKPINK’s Lisa Is About to Be a ‘ROCKSTAR’

A BLACKPINK comeback may not be on the cards, but Lisa’s new solo project has Blinks (BLACKPINK fans) feeling excited. Lisa is debuting her latest single, ROCKSTAR.

Everyone’s excited to hear Lisa’s new song and to see the music video. Some parts of the music video were shot at Yaowarat Road, Thailand’s oldest Chinatown and you can see a shot of an empty Yaowarat Road in the teaser. ROCKSTAR will be released officially on June 28, 2024, at 9:00 AM KST (8:00 PM ET).

Lisa shuts down one of Bangkok’s busiest street markets

Shop owners were reportedly paid 20,000 Baht (roughly 550 USD) each by Lisa to close down early for the shooting of ROCKSTAR.

Her aesthetic for this project had been drastically different. Lisa has chosen an edgier style, and her significantly tanned skin has sparked discussions online. Blinks have been pulling up pictures of Lisa in her pre-debut days to show that her skin has always been naturally tan. Others have accused her of blackfishing because Lisa has looked much paler while performing with BLACKPINK.

What people in the qrts wanted lisa to do https://t.co/upqThkT6SJ pic.twitter.com/8lOvwciIC6 — KASHI♡ (@dollishlisa) June 22, 2024

Lisa has been presented as pale in recent years, whether through cosmetics, filters, or other procedures. Although Lisa’s pre-debut photos confirm that she is naturally tan, her teaser photo for ROCKSTAR makes her look darker than she is. Many fans, however, are praising Lisa for defying the conventions of an industry that notoriously exalts light skin.

i can't believe we have to clarify something like this but lisa is a SEA woman. she's a little tan without all the whitewashing in k-pop industry and the photographer who took the pic usually saturates his photographs that's literally what he's known for. https://t.co/SqDJjc83Tw pic.twitter.com/dnLmrc34ww — sei (@sacedolls) June 22, 2024

We haven’t seen ROCKSTAR yet, but something tells me there’s a lot to look forward to in the upcoming music video.

