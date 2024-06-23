It’s been a while since we’ve heard from BLACKPINK. Blinks (BLACKPINK fans) wish for a comeback, but the release of the Blackpink Born Pink Tour movie will do for now.

The Born Pink Tour’s movie is all about BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ 2023 World Tour. If you feel like you missed out on the tour, you’re in luck. The movie Born Pink Tour by BLACKPINK will be available in cinemas nationwide by July 31, 2024. You can buy tickets for the movie on the official website here.

BLACKPINK members have been busy pursuing their individual careers recently. But that doesn’t mean Blinks aren’t excited to celebrate BLACKPINK’s 8th anniversary as a group.

BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS

Limited screenings beginning July 31, 2024



Experience more in special formats ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX where available.



Tickets on sale worldwide June 27 / South Korea July 17.



Sign up for more info at https://t.co/vLHUseVSqM… pic.twitter.com/2Leb3wV8Ww — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) June 20, 2024

Blackpink Solo Activities

Lisa launched her own solo company, Lloud. She will also be releasing her own solo music with an album titled ‘ROCKSTAR.’ You can pre-save ROCKSTAR on Apple Music and Spotify from Lisa’s official website.



Jisoo and her brother (Kim Jeung-hoon) opened up their solo agency, named Blisoo. It intentionally combines the word ‘bliss’ and Jisoo’s name together. Jisoo will be conducting her solo activities under Blissoo from now on.

Rosé reportedly intends to release a solo album under The Black Label. New music from Rosé is currently a work in progress, but nothing else has been made public.



Meanwhile, Jennie made her acting debut on the 2023 drama series ‘The Idol.’ She also attended her second MET Gala recently, in May 2024, while wearing a custom Alaïa dress. Jennie, like Jisoo and Lisa, also founded her own management company named The Odd Atelier (OA). For all things Jennie-related, you can check out The Odd Atelier’s website.

