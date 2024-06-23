Blackpink perform on stage.
(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Category:
Big on the Internet

BLACKPINK Born Pink Tour Movie Will Be in Your Area!

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 07:54 pm

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from BLACKPINK. Blinks (BLACKPINK fans) wish for a comeback, but the release of the Blackpink Born Pink Tour movie will do for now. 

Recommended Videos

The Born Pink Tour’s movie is all about BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ 2023 World Tour. If you feel like you missed out on the tour, you’re in luck. The movie Born Pink Tour by BLACKPINK will be available in cinemas nationwide by July 31, 2024. You can buy tickets for the movie on the official website here.

BLACKPINK members have been busy pursuing their individual careers recently. But that doesn’t mean Blinks aren’t excited to celebrate BLACKPINK’s 8th anniversary as a group. 

Blackpink Solo Activities

Lisa launched her own solo company, Lloud. She will also be releasing her own solo music with an album titled ‘ROCKSTAR.’ You can pre-save ROCKSTAR on Apple Music and Spotify from Lisa’s official website.

Jisoo and her brother (Kim Jeung-hoon) opened up their solo agency, named Blisoo. It intentionally combines the word ‘bliss’ and Jisoo’s name together. Jisoo will be conducting her solo activities under Blissoo from now on.

Rosé reportedly intends to release a solo album under The Black Label. New music from Rosé is currently a work in progress, but nothing else has been made public.


Meanwhile, Jennie made her acting debut on the 2023 drama series ‘The Idol.’ She also attended her second MET Gala recently, in May 2024, while wearing a custom Alaïa dress.  Jennie, like Jisoo and Lisa, also founded her own management company named The Odd Atelier (OA). For all things Jennie-related, you can check out The Odd Atelier’s website.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.