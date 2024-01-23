Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 8

Wubba lubba dub dub! Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty wrapped its seventh season last month, and season eight is on the way. But fans may be waiting a bit longer for the next installment of the science fiction comedy series. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming eighth season of the beloved animated series.

When does season 8 premiere?

Unfortunately, there will be no new episodes of Rick and Morty in 2024. Due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, season 8 won’t premiere until sometime in 2025. In the meantime, fans can stream seasons 1-7 on Max.

Who will be in season 8?

Season 7 saw a major upheaval as series co-creator Justin Roiland was fired over charges of domestic violence. Roiland voiced both Rick and Morty (and some additional supporting characters), so Adult Swim underwent a long casting process to replace him. Ian Cardoni was tapped to voice Rick while Harry Belden was cast as Morty. The voice actor transition was seamless, and most fans couldn’t tell the difference between Roiland and the new actors.

In addition to Cardoni and Belden, series regulars Sarah Chalke (Beth), Spencer Grammer (Summer), and Chris Parnell (Jerry) are expected to return. We can also expect appearances from Tom Kenny (Squanchy, Gene Gilligan), Kari Wahlgreen (Diane, Jessica, Rick’s car), and Jon Allen (Mr. Poopybutthole). Susan Sarandon will also likely return as Dr. Helen Wong, as will series co-creator Dan Harmon as Birdperson.

What will happen in season 8?

Season 7 saw Rick achieve his series-long goal of hunting down and killing Rick Prime. Now that he has avenged Diane’s death, Rick finds himself searching for purpose amid his portal-hopping shenanigans. And of course, Evil Morty is still out there, living life beyond the Central Finite Curve. Evil Morty also possesses the Omega Device, which can erase anyone from every possible universe.

How will I be able to survive a whole year without new Rick and Morty episodes?

Don’t worry, friend. While we won’t get new episodes of the show this year, fans can look forward to the spin-off series Rick and Morty: The Anime, which premieres sometime in 2024.

