A ‘Rick and Morty’ Anime Series Is Coming to Adult Swim

Adult Swim has announced a new spinoff series from its flagship comedy ‘Rick and Morty’. Takashi Sano (Tower of God) will direct ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’, which will air on Adult Swim and HBO Max. Sano previously directed two anime shorts, “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil),” which earned over 10 million combined views on Adult Swim digital platforms. Telecom Animation Film (Lupin the IIIrd Series, Shenmue the Animation, Tower of God) which made both shorts, will make the series.

“Toonami helped introduce anime to a U.S. audience 25 years ago, and is creating new, dynamic originals for the next generation of anime fans,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “These two series build on the legacy of those recent originals such as Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue the Animation, with Uzumaki and Housing Complex C, premiering later this year.”

‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ will feature 10 new episodes which will build off of the original series, while creating its own storylines. Sano said, “The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion, … It’s such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception.” He added, “I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

And fans of the original series needn’t worry. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s show is still working through its 70-episode renewal deal, with many more seasons to come. And the writers have announced that they are currently writing season 8 of the series.

we have begun writing season 8 of rick and morty letsssss gooooooo pic.twitter.com/vy51iNEeR3 — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) May 18, 2022

Adult Swim is also developing a spinoff series following The Vindicators, an MCU-inspired superhero team introduced in season 3. In the meantime, ‘Rick and Morty’ has branched out into comic books, video games, and even made a cameo in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’.

(image: Adult Swim)

(image: Adult Swim)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]