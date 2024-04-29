The ‘Bridgerton’ Carriage Scene Explained

Bridgerton season 3 is arguably the most hyped show coming out this summer, as fans of the historical romance drama gear up for another riveting love story playing out in front of their screens.

Recommended Videos

[This article contains spoilers for Romancing Mr. Bridgerton and, likely, Bridgerton season 3.]

The show had its fair share of steamy scenes in seasons 1 and 2, between the leads Daphne and Simon and then Anthony and Kate. Season 3 could be similar in this regard, and fans are already anticipating the carriage scene from the book to play out in the show, as well.

In Julia Quinn’s book Romancing Mr. Bridgerton (on which season 3 is supposed to be based), Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) decides to follow Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) when he sees her entering an unmarked carriage. He gives her the excuse of caring for her safety while getting in and follows her later, discovering that she is Lady Whistledown. When the two are together in a carriage to return to Mayfair, the pair end up making out passionately after Colin’s string of questions.

Star Nicola Coughlan gave a hint to the fans with regards to the inclusion of this scene in the show via her Instagram story, as she posted a carriage emoticon along with the words, “You’ll never guess what I’ve just seen …” However, there is no way to confirm whether this scene will be a part of the first half of the season or the second, which means the fans may have to be a patient and wait until Netflix drops the season’s second half to see it.

Bridgerton season 3’s central plotline will revolve around Penelope’s attempts to find a suitor and put some distance between herself and her family. On the other hand, Colin will return from his voyage to find that Penelope is neglecting him after the eavesdropping incident from the season 2 finale. In order to make amends, Colin offers to help Penelope find a husband, only for the pair to fall in love.

Part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 will premiere on May 16 on Netflix, followed by Part 2 on June 13.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more