‘Goodbye Earth’ Ending Explained

Netflix’s recent release, Goodbye Earth, is based on the clichéd but intriguing premise of life on Earth coming to an end, but it is safe to say that the show handles the ending in a not-so-clichéd manner.

[Spoiler alert: This article has spoilers for the ending of Goodbye Earth.]

The story revolves around the lives of multiple characters as they brace for an asteroid impact that will decimate South Korea, with only 200 days left for the event to occur. The primary characters are a priest, a military commander, and a school teacher, and the series actually relies more on the gradual emotions that take over the characters rather than having an abrupt and absolute ending. The world does indeed end (and presumably all the characters in it), and the series finale shows the final 20 days.

Woo Seong-jae (Jeon Sung-woo) arguably takes the biggest step of them all, renouncing priesthood. It comes as a shock, as he is the one to assume responsibility following the previous priest’s resignation after the asteroid news broke out. Meanwhile, Kang In-ah (Kim Yoon-hye) makes the odd decision to become a globetrotter and give up on his military days. However, the practical implications of this step are difficult to explain considering the world is about to end.

Yoon Sang-eun (Yoo Ah-in) and Jin Se-Kyung (Ahn Eun-jin) take the decision to live their last few days together, and In-ah provides Sang-eun with a magazine for his gun so that he can take care of himself and Se-kyung from external forces. However, it’s Se-kyung who ends up using it towards the end, when her students get involved with a desperate gang trying to escape the city in exchange for the children. Se-kyung is at her courageous best when she shows up at the gang’s headquarters and holds their leader at gunpoint, following which we hear a gunshot and credits roll. The final montage showcases all the characters that Se-kyung cared for, while there is an emotional recitation by her in the background.

The show has a conclusive end, and it doesn’t appear that there will be a second season. All 12 episodes of Goodbye Earth are available to stream on Netflix.

