Robert Durst in 'The Jinx'
Category:
TV

What New Revelations Will Drop in Episode 3 of 'The Jinx: Part Two'?

Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 29, 2024 04:43 pm

To say that The Jinx changed true crime documentaries would be an understatement. It became the road map for them. Now, as season 2 is airing on Max, fans are learning about a lot of people who enabled Robert Durst and the life of destruction he was living.

The series began airing on April 21, 2024, with the second episode airing on April 28. Each week, we learn more about who Durst surrounded himself with, all at the same time as we are seeing the aftermath of the first season. Durst was apparently watching the series live, and when he new he was in trouble, fled. But because of his newfound fame from the series, running away wasn’t nearly as easy for him as it had been before.

The most recent episode introduced us to Nick Chavin, Durst’s former best friend and a man who ended up turning on him. It took his wife, Terry Chavin, to convince him to talk to the crew of The Jinx, and eventually, he opened up about the truth of Susan Berman’s murder. “What do you when your best friend kills your other best friend?” Chavin said. “Loyalty is due to Susan, but it’s also due to Bob.” He was instrumental in Durst’s conviction for Berman’s murder, and Chavin passed away in 2023.

What we don’t know now is what will happen in episode 3 of the series. Like many docuseries on the streaming platform, new episodes of The Jinx drop weekly. The third episode is set to be released on Sunday, May 5, at 10PM on HBO and HBO Max, and we haven’t really gotten into Durst’s trial as a result of the first season of The Jinx.

There is still a lot to unpack about what Robert Durst did, and with how the first season ended, the second has kept me on the edge of my seat!

(featured image: Max)

