Rick and Morty season 7 has come to a close. But is there more Rick and Morty in the works? Will there be a Rick and Morty season 8? How will all of us fans get our fix of the most inappropriate family in the multiverse? We’ve got good news!

When asked about the future of Rick and Morty, showrunner Scott Marder told Comicbook.com that there are three more seasons of the reality-hopping duo on the horizon.

“I can’t tease a lot. I can tell you we’re in the middle of writing season nine,” Marder said. “I can tell you that we’ve already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned. There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga.”

Rick and Morty season 7 saw mad scientist Rick Sanchez (Ian Cardoni) and his hapless grandson Morty Smith (Harry Belden) return to their reality-hopping adventures. Without getting too spoilery, season 7 ends on an open note, leaving plenty of room for the Smith family to get up to more hijinks.

Rick and Morty faced uncertainty earlier this year, when series co-creator Justin Roiland—who also voiced the two titular characters—was charged with domestic violence and ousted from the show. However, when season 7 premiered, the series proved that it could carry on just fine without him, with Cardoni and Belden taking over the leading roles.

Although season 8 is on its way, it doesn’t have a release date yet. However, if you’re desperate for more Rick and Morty, the anime is on its way.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is actually a thing, and it’s coming soon

Rick and Morty: The Anime, starring the voice actors who do the Japanese dub of the original Rick and Morty, started off as a series of shorts in 2020 and 2021. Now Adult Swim has expanded it into an entire series!

Rick and Morty: The Anime stars Yōhei Tadano as Rick and Keisuke Chiba as Morty. The series was originally slated to premiere in late 2023, but it’s been pushed back to early 2024.

Here’s a teaser!

So many Ricks! What will Rick prime do!? We’ll find out soon.

