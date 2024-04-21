‘Re: Monster’ Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

It’s been confirmed. No, not the Tortured Poets track ranking. Well, yes. All the new dead people in X-Men ’97? Okay, that too. But that’s not what I’m talking about, stop interrupting me! I’m talking about Re: Monster Episode 4, the release date of which has been … confirmed.

Gimme those deets! When’s Episode 4 coming out?

The countdown begins now. Episode 4 of Re: Monster will release on April 22nd at 8:00 am Pacific Time. That’s 11:00 am Eastern Time and 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time. If you want Mountain Time or Central Time or whatever godforsaken time zone you live in, you’re on your own, kid. Google it on your way out. How do I know? Because the peeps at Twitter told me.

What’s Re:Monster about again?

Re:Monster is an isekai anime, except our plucky protagonist isn’t reborn as a charismatic adventurer or a cool dragon. He’s reborn as a goblin. A lowly, little goblin. But (commence early 00’s movie trailer narrator voice) this little goblin’s got a BIG appetite! Every time our goblin hero eats, he grows more and more powerful. Pretty soon he’ll be devouring the very stars themselves! That is, as long as he doesn’t run afoul of that murder machine main character from the Goblin Slayer anime. That dude will not hesitate to use deadly, morally grey force against any and all goblins. It’s understandable though; the goblins of his world are depraved. Just Google how they reproduce. Better yet, don’t. Stick with the goblin hero of Re:Monster. Ignorance is bliss. And it’s free! Therapy, on the other hand, is expensive.

