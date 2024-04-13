Re:Monster Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Reincarnation can be a tricky beast. Sometimes you’re reborn as a dachshund (the best possible outcome IMHO) and sometimes as a wee baby goblin.

At least, that’s the case in the anime adaptation of Re:Monster, which finds former human Tomokui Kanata reborn as a little green baby goblin after he’s stabbed in the heart. Given the name Gobrou, Kanata discovers that he retains the intelligence and memories of his former life. He also learns that he can absorb the abilities of whatever he eats, leveling up to Hobgoblin form with strength, speed, and some luscious locks. Cue iconic hair flips.

Re: Monster is based on the Japanese light novel series (a.k.a. Young Adult fiction) written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada. The series received a manga adaptation with art by Haruyoshi Kobayakawa in 2014, making an anime adaptation all but inevitable.

Re:Monster premiered on April 1 on Crunchyroll, with episode 2 following on April 8. Episode 3 is set to premiere on Monday, April 15th, at 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT. Subsequent episodes will drop on Mondays.

The third episode, “Re:Use”, will see Gobrou dealing with his latest evolution into a Rare Ogre Species. Fresh from battling a Red Bear, Gobrou must adjust to his new form and skills while dealing with the hierarchies of the goblin community and their fellow evolutions. Hey, nobody said being a goblin ruler was easy.

You can stream all episodes of Re:Monster exclusively on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: PONY CANYON INC.)

