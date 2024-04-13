Tomokui Kanata in goblin form in 'Re:Monster'.
Re:Monster Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Chelsea Steiner
Published: Apr 13, 2024 04:26 pm

Reincarnation can be a tricky beast. Sometimes you’re reborn as a dachshund (the best possible outcome IMHO) and sometimes as a wee baby goblin.

At least, that’s the case in the anime adaptation of Re:Monster, which finds former human Tomokui Kanata reborn as a little green baby goblin after he’s stabbed in the heart. Given the name Gobrou, Kanata discovers that he retains the intelligence and memories of his former life. He also learns that he can absorb the abilities of whatever he eats, leveling up to Hobgoblin form with strength, speed, and some luscious locks. Cue iconic hair flips.

Re: Monster is based on the Japanese light novel series (a.k.a. Young Adult fiction) written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada. The series received a manga adaptation with art by Haruyoshi Kobayakawa in 2014, making an anime adaptation all but inevitable.

Re:Monster premiered on April 1 on Crunchyroll, with episode 2 following on April 8. Episode 3 is set to premiere on Monday, April 15th, at 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT. Subsequent episodes will drop on Mondays.

The third episode, “Re:Use”, will see Gobrou dealing with his latest evolution into a Rare Ogre Species. Fresh from battling a Red Bear, Gobrou must adjust to his new form and skills while dealing with the hierarchies of the goblin community and their fellow evolutions. Hey, nobody said being a goblin ruler was easy.

You can stream all episodes of Re:Monster exclusively on Crunchyroll.

We're Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of 'Vinland Saga'
Thorfinn's return during the second season of Vinland Saga
Anime
Anime
We're Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of 'Vinland Saga'
Vanessa Esguerra Apr 13, 2024
They're Really Making Us Wait for News of 'Undead Unluck' Season 2, Aren't They?
Andy running and laughing while holding a terrified Fuuko in his arms in "Undead Unluck"
Anime
Anime
They're Really Making Us Wait for News of 'Undead Unluck' Season 2, Aren't They?
Kirsten Carey Apr 11, 2024
Will 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' Get a Season 4?
The cast of 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime'
Anime
Anime
Will 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' Get a Season 4?
Laura Pollacco Apr 11, 2024
Expect an Epic Fight Between Higan and Zai in 'Ninja Kamui' Episode 10
Zai meditating in Episode 9 of Ninja Kamui
Anime
Anime
Expect an Epic Fight Between Higan and Zai in 'Ninja Kamui' Episode 10
Vanessa Esguerra Apr 11, 2024
Someone Else Knows About Aqua and Ruby in 'Oshi No Ko' Chapter 146
Crow Girl, aka Tsukuyomi from Oshi no Ko, watching over Aqua and Ruby as children
Anime
Anime
Someone Else Knows About Aqua and Ruby in 'Oshi No Ko' Chapter 146
Vanessa Esguerra Apr 10, 2024
