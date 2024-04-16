Gambit fighting Sentinels in 'X-Men '97'
Category:
TV

‘X-Men ’97’ Producer Confirms Who Is Dead After Episode 5

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 05:44 am

X-Men ’97 left us in shambles after episode 5, “Remember It,” and we cried because why did this need to happen? Our mutants were literally fighting for their lives, leaving us wondering who ended up surviving the attack on Genosha. Now, we have answers, and well, they might not be what you were looking for.

Recommended Videos

During an interview with Screen Rant, supervising producer and head director Jake Castorena talked about the deaths that rocked our worlds. We are talking, of course, about Magneto and Gambit. We lost a great many mutants in the attack on Genosha when a Sentinel appeared and began destroying the one place meant as a safe haven for mutants. But the deaths of Magneto and Gambit had fans asking if they were really dead.

According to Castorena, the decision for it to be Gambit and Magneto was one that they weighed heavily. “The decision was never finite, like, ‘We’re doing this, we’re killing so and so and that’s it.’ This might scare fans, but it changed a bit, it bounced around on who it would be because for sake of story, for sake of pushing character arcs and tying everything in, based on where story trajectory was going, [it] was based on what character it was going to be,” he said. “But ultimately, obviously, we landed on Gambit and, Magneto. We know someone, a.k.a. Rogue, who is, especially in our show, who was very much intertwined with both.”

Still, that doesn’t mean that Gambit and Magneto are dead, right? RIGHT?

Did our boys meet their maker?

Magneto standing in front of the mutants
(Disney+)

Unfortunately, for those of us who hoped it wouldn’t remain true, Castorena went on to talk about how he wants fans to continue to look at the show and explore how the X-Men react to the deaths of those they knew, including Gambit and Magneto.

“I implore audiences to ponder and be curious about what that would do to someone of Rogue’s caliber and potentially, I would say focus less on what we have lost and I would focus on more who or what lies ahead, if that makes sense for you,” Castorena said. “But ultimately, at the end of the day, Gambit and Magneto are dead and we’ll have to watch the series unfold to further understand what those consequences are going to be for not just for our team but for potentially for the rest of the world.”

It isn’t exactly what we wanted to hear, or at least I was holding out hope that we’d learn that somehow, they could reverse time and fix things. But it also makes for an emotional journey for not only us as fans but also the team as they work through the wreckage of Genosha and the grief over losing their friends.

I do not look forward to what is going to happen to Rogue and how she is feeling now that both Gambit and Magneto are gone, but until we get to see more of this season, we’ll just have to remember “I can’t feel you” and cry about it.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Bucky Dunston’s Voice Actor Predicted He Would Be the Most Hated Man in Australia After ‘The Sign’
Bucky Dunston, a dog in a shirt and tie, stands in front of the Heelers' house.
Category: TV
TV
Bucky Dunston’s Voice Actor Predicted He Would Be the Most Hated Man in Australia After ‘The Sign’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All About That Gorgeous Final Song in ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”
Bluey, Muffin, Socks, Bingo, and Chilli all smile and hold their arms up. The kids are wearing flower crowns.
Category: TV
TV
All About That Gorgeous Final Song in ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Fallout’ Fans Are Worried the TV Series May Have Just Reconned the Best Game in the Franchise
Ella Purnell as Lucy in 'Fallout'
Category: TV
TV
‘Fallout’ Fans Are Worried the TV Series May Have Just Reconned the Best Game in the Franchise
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Outer Range’s Second Season Has Finally Shown Itself
Josh Brolin in Outer Range
Category: TV
TV
‘Outer Range’s Second Season Has Finally Shown Itself
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 15, 2024
Read Article I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Line in ‘Fallout’
Ella Purnell as Lucy in 'Fallout'
Category: TV
TV
I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Line in ‘Fallout’
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Bucky Dunston’s Voice Actor Predicted He Would Be the Most Hated Man in Australia After ‘The Sign’
Bucky Dunston, a dog in a shirt and tie, stands in front of the Heelers' house.
Category: TV
TV
Bucky Dunston’s Voice Actor Predicted He Would Be the Most Hated Man in Australia After ‘The Sign’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All About That Gorgeous Final Song in ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”
Bluey, Muffin, Socks, Bingo, and Chilli all smile and hold their arms up. The kids are wearing flower crowns.
Category: TV
TV
All About That Gorgeous Final Song in ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Fallout’ Fans Are Worried the TV Series May Have Just Reconned the Best Game in the Franchise
Ella Purnell as Lucy in 'Fallout'
Category: TV
TV
‘Fallout’ Fans Are Worried the TV Series May Have Just Reconned the Best Game in the Franchise
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Outer Range’s Second Season Has Finally Shown Itself
Josh Brolin in Outer Range
Category: TV
TV
‘Outer Range’s Second Season Has Finally Shown Itself
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 15, 2024
Read Article I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Line in ‘Fallout’
Ella Purnell as Lucy in 'Fallout'
Category: TV
TV
I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Line in ‘Fallout’
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 15, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.