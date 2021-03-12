Razzie Award Nominations Announced and They’re a Little Too Accurate About 2020
It really was the darkest of timelines.
The Razzie Awards nominations have dropped, and are we really surprised that 2020 was given the special honor of being “The Worst Calendar Year EVER!”? I’m not. 2020 deserves the award, just like many of the films and actors on this list do too, during the 41st Annual Golden Rasberry Awards. And while there’s a full list below, let’s break down the most notable nominations and who should win.
Worst Picture has notable titles like 365 Days (the ripoff of Fifty Shades of Grey but worse), Dolittle (one of Robert Downey’s Jr.’s first forays after being Tony Stark for years), Fantasy Island (a remake/”re-imagining” that fell flat on its face), and Sia’s Music (the biggest disaster of them all). Acting nominees for worst performances include Robert Downey Jr. for Dolittle, Adam Sandler for Hubie Halloween, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, and Maddie Ziegler for Music.
Standout worst performances also go to stars like Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes. Both were nominated for two worst movie performances. Hathaway was nominated for The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl’s The Witches, and Holmes was nominated for Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream. Bruce Willis joins these actors with three nominations for Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night.
And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that some titles got more than one nomination. Tying off together with 6 Razzie nominations are 365 Days and Dolittle. Fantasy Island has five nominations, with two being from the worst supporting actress. Sia’s Music has four nominations, which are a surprise to no one, as well. Hillbilly Elegy, Hubie Halloween, and The Wrong Missy are tied, with three nominations each. And Absolute Proof finishes things off with two nominations.
The Official 41st Razzie Nominations Video is available at RazzieChannel. Razzie Members made up of 1,090 from all 50 U.S. States and over two dozen foreign countries, cast their ballots online. They will each select their five top contenders in nine categories from Worst Picture to Worst Screen Combo and Worst Director. This year’s “Winners” will be announced on the traditional date of “Oscar Eve,” Saturday, April 24.
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey, Jr.- Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone,- 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!)
Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
(image: Merrick Morton/Hanway Films)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]