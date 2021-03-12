Razzie Award Nominations Announced and They’re a Little Too Accurate About 2020

The Razzie Awards nominations have dropped, and are we really surprised that 2020 was given the special honor of being “The Worst Calendar Year EVER!”? I’m not. 2020 deserves the award, just like many of the films and actors on this list do too, during the 41st Annual Golden Rasberry Awards. And while there’s a full list below, let’s break down the most notable nominations and who should win.

Worst Picture has notable titles like 365 Days (the ripoff of Fifty Shades of Grey but worse), Dolittle (one of Robert Downey’s Jr.’s first forays after being Tony Stark for years), Fantasy Island (a remake/”re-imagining” that fell flat on its face), and Sia’s Music (the biggest disaster of them all). Acting nominees for worst performances include Robert Downey Jr. for Dolittle, Adam Sandler for Hubie Halloween, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, and Maddie Ziegler for Music.

Standout worst performances also go to stars like Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes. Both were nominated for two worst movie performances. Hathaway was nominated for The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl’s The Witches, and Holmes was nominated for Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream. Bruce Willis joins these actors with three nominations for Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night.

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that some titles got more than one nomination. Tying off together with 6 Razzie nominations are 365 Days and Dolittle. Fantasy Island has five nominations, with two being from the worst supporting actress. Sia’s Music has four nominations, which are a surprise to no one, as well. Hillbilly Elegy, Hubie Halloween, and The Wrong Missy are tied, with three nominations each. And Absolute Proof finishes things off with two nominations.

The Official 41st Razzie Nominations Video is available at RazzieChannel. Razzie Members made up of 1,090 from all 50 U.S. States and over two dozen foreign countries, cast their ballots online. They will each select their five top contenders in nine categories from Worst Picture to Worst Screen Combo and Worst Director. This year’s “Winners” will be announced on the traditional date of “Oscar Eve,” Saturday, April 24.

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr.- Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone,- 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!)

Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

(image: Merrick Morton/Hanway Films)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]