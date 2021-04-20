comScore Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty of ALL Charges for the Murder of George Floyd

GOOD. This is ACCOUNTABILITY.

By Rachel LeishmanApr 20th, 2021, 6:04 pm

People inside the Twees Foods Store in the Third Ward where George Floyd grew up react at the verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial in Houston, Texas on April 20, 2021. - Sacked police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter on april 20 in the death of African-American George Floyd in a case that roiled the United States for almost a year, laying bare deep racial divisions. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Today, a verdict was reached in trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. The jury found Chauvin guilty of all charges, and this is a step in the right direction for accountability. Derek Chauvin is a murderer.

This is just the beginning. Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder. We knew that already, but hearing a court agree is still an important moment. George Floyd should still be here, and we have to continue to fight against the systems that let people like Derek Chauvin have any sort of power to stop murders like this from happening in the first place, but this verdict is still a big deal.

According to the New York Times:

“Mr. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The death of Mr. Floyd spurred the largest civil rights protests in decades.”

Right now, many on Twitter are sharing their joy over the charges because, again, this is a step towards accountability.

(image: MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

