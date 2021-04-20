Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty of ALL Charges for the Murder of George Floyd

Today, a verdict was reached in trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. The jury found Chauvin guilty of all charges, and this is a step in the right direction for accountability. Derek Chauvin is a murderer.

This is just the beginning. Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder. We knew that already, but hearing a court agree is still an important moment. George Floyd should still be here, and we have to continue to fight against the systems that let people like Derek Chauvin have any sort of power to stop murders like this from happening in the first place, but this verdict is still a big deal.

According to the New York Times:

“Mr. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The death of Mr. Floyd spurred the largest civil rights protests in decades.”

Right now, many on Twitter are sharing their joy over the charges because, again, this is a step towards accountability.

guilty. guilty. guilty. but the fact that we all sat here for over an hour waiting to hear the verdict after a murder we all watched on video with our own eyes shows there is still so much work to do in this country. we must CONTINUE to hold law enforcement accountable. — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) April 20, 2021

Oh, that George Floyd were still alive. But I’m thankful for accountability. The work continues. Justice is a continuum. And America must bend with the moral arc of the universe, which bends toward justice. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 20, 2021

Merciful God…thank you. Amen. I wish peace for the Floyd family, especially for his baby girl. — Tiffany D. Jackson (@WriteinBK) April 20, 2021

Accountability shouldn’t make me so emotional, because it’s the bare minimum. But I’m a bit teary right now. Guilty on all three counts. — Lizzie 💫 (@lizziethat) April 20, 2021

THIS IS ACCOUNTABILITY NOT JUSTICE. REMEMBER THAT. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) April 20, 2021

Thinking of George Floyd’s family. What they deserve is George being alive. I wish them as much peace as they can find. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) April 20, 2021

Sending all love to the grassroots Black activists and organizers across the nation and especially in Minneapolis who demanded accountability and never backed down. There may be no justice, but this is one step towards the systemic change we will keep fighting for. — KaeLyn Rich (@KaeLynRich) April 20, 2021

I can’t stop bawling and calling out George’s name. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Sofia Quintero (@sofiaquintero) April 20, 2021

A guilty verdict doesn’t mean the justice system works it means protest works — David Hill (@davehill77) April 20, 2021

The evidence of our eyes met at last by accountability in the eyes of justice. #DerekChauvinTrial — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 20, 2021

Family of Emmett Till (a 14-year-old Black boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, after being accused of offending a white woman in a grocery store) is with the family of George Floyd to offer support as the jury comes to a decision on the trial of Derek Chauvin. (via CNN) — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) April 20, 2021

This feels different for our community, justice feels new and long overdue. Rejoice, my beloved community. Grateful to @AGEllison, jurors, and everyone who made this possible. Alhamdulillah!! https://t.co/BkVP71QP4S — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 20, 2021

Rest in peace George Floyd. We remember your name. 🕊 🕊 🕊 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 20, 2021

An 18-year-old with a cell phone is the only reason this happened. Protesting last year into this year is the only reason this happened. The amount of pressure and force required to get ANY sort of movement on this is impressive and heartbreaking at the same time. — Ay Urden (@JayJurden) April 20, 2021

we got here because of darnella frazier, who was 17 years old when she filmed george floyd’s murder. i am forever grateful to her. — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) April 20, 2021

WATCH: George Floyd’s family reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/6nN46Fosol pic.twitter.com/15Q5jiE3oB — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2021

Y’all be careful tonight, in Minnesota especially. Cops will be out for more blood than usual. This fight is far from over. — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) April 20, 2021

