Why Is ‘Queen of Tears’ Coming Back With Bonus Episodes After an Already Perfect Ending?

The worst is over, and we’ve gotten the happy ending we never thought we’d get in Queen of Tears. We’ve been met with every possible trope under the sun, but our doomed couple lived to have a happy ending.

But if there’s already a happy ending out there, why is there a need for two special episodes? Queen of Tears was so good that it recently dethroned Crash Landing on You as the highest-rated K-drama in tvN history. Simply put, there’s nothing to fix, but that doesn’t mean we’ll refuse the extra episodes.

The Queen of Tears extra episodes will come to the local cable channel, tvN, on May 4 and 5, 2024. It’s unclear if Netflix will be showing these two extra episodes on the same dates.

Some viewers have criticized the drama for being too fast-paced. But most just want to see Hae-in and Hyun-woo have a happy episode with their newborn daughter, Soo-bin. They were able to overcome the worst, but an epilogue feels short-lived for a couple that had to go through hell and back to save their relationship.

All fifteen episodes that came before the last were mired in tragedies. Hyun-woo and Hae-in’s fights, the betrayals against the Hong family, and seeing our favorite side characters in tears all painfully live up to this K-drama’s name. Two more episodes might give us relief and additional closure to move on from Queen of Tears.

(featured image: Netflix)

