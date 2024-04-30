Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won as Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in from Queen of Tears
Category:
TV

Why Is ‘Queen of Tears’ Coming Back With Bonus Episodes After an Already Perfect Ending?

We're not going to say no but we have questions ...
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 10:45 pm

The worst is over, and we’ve gotten the happy ending we never thought we’d get in Queen of Tears. We’ve been met with every possible trope under the sun, but our doomed couple lived to have a happy ending.

Recommended Videos

But if there’s already a happy ending out there, why is there a need for two special episodes? Queen of Tears was so good that it recently dethroned Crash Landing on You as the highest-rated K-drama in tvN history. Simply put, there’s nothing to fix, but that doesn’t mean we’ll refuse the extra episodes.

The Queen of Tears extra episodes will come to the local cable channel, tvN, on May 4 and 5, 2024. It’s unclear if Netflix will be showing these two extra episodes on the same dates.

Some viewers have criticized the drama for being too fast-paced. But most just want to see Hae-in and Hyun-woo have a happy episode with their newborn daughter, Soo-bin. They were able to overcome the worst, but an epilogue feels short-lived for a couple that had to go through hell and back to save their relationship.

All fifteen episodes that came before the last were mired in tragedies. Hyun-woo and Hae-in’s fights, the betrayals against the Hong family, and seeing our favorite side characters in tears all painfully live up to this K-drama’s name. Two more episodes might give us relief and additional closure to move on from Queen of Tears.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article A Beloved ‘Sandman’ Actor Is Down for a Cameo in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2
Mason Alexander Park as Desire in The Sandman, with their eyes closed and the shadow of a hand across their face.
Category: TV
TV
A Beloved ‘Sandman’ Actor Is Down for a Cameo in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Metal Cities and Giant Robot Battles? When Exactly Does ‘The Legend Of Korra’ Take Place?
Korra bending water and fire in 'The Legend of Korra.'
Category: TV
TV
Metal Cities and Giant Robot Battles? When Exactly Does ‘The Legend Of Korra’ Take Place?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 29, 2024
Read Article We’re Ranking the Top 10 ‘Bridgerton’ Episodes to Watch Before the Upcoming Season 3
Bridgertons and Sharmas playing croquet
Category: TV
TV
We’re Ranking the Top 10 ‘Bridgerton’ Episodes to Watch Before the Upcoming Season 3
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Last Week Tonight’ Is ‘Opening the Vault’ to Remind Us Just How Little Has Changed in 10 Years
John Oliver pointing in 'Last Week Tonight.'
Category: TV
TV
‘Last Week Tonight’ Is ‘Opening the Vault’ to Remind Us Just How Little Has Changed in 10 Years
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘The Simpsons’ Creators Apologize for Killing Off Character We Nearly Forgot Existed
The Simpsons scene in Moe's Tavern meant to look like The Last Supper
Category: TV
TV
‘The Simpsons’ Creators Apologize for Killing Off Character We Nearly Forgot Existed
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article A Beloved ‘Sandman’ Actor Is Down for a Cameo in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2
Mason Alexander Park as Desire in The Sandman, with their eyes closed and the shadow of a hand across their face.
Category: TV
TV
A Beloved ‘Sandman’ Actor Is Down for a Cameo in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Metal Cities and Giant Robot Battles? When Exactly Does ‘The Legend Of Korra’ Take Place?
Korra bending water and fire in 'The Legend of Korra.'
Category: TV
TV
Metal Cities and Giant Robot Battles? When Exactly Does ‘The Legend Of Korra’ Take Place?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 29, 2024
Read Article We’re Ranking the Top 10 ‘Bridgerton’ Episodes to Watch Before the Upcoming Season 3
Bridgertons and Sharmas playing croquet
Category: TV
TV
We’re Ranking the Top 10 ‘Bridgerton’ Episodes to Watch Before the Upcoming Season 3
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Last Week Tonight’ Is ‘Opening the Vault’ to Remind Us Just How Little Has Changed in 10 Years
John Oliver pointing in 'Last Week Tonight.'
Category: TV
TV
‘Last Week Tonight’ Is ‘Opening the Vault’ to Remind Us Just How Little Has Changed in 10 Years
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘The Simpsons’ Creators Apologize for Killing Off Character We Nearly Forgot Existed
The Simpsons scene in Moe's Tavern meant to look like The Last Supper
Category: TV
TV
‘The Simpsons’ Creators Apologize for Killing Off Character We Nearly Forgot Existed
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 29, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.