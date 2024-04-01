‘Gen V’ Cast Mourns Loss of Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo, the breakout star of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash. Perdomo’s co-stars from the hit Amazon series have issued a joint statement regarding his passing.

In addition to sharing individual remembrances on their respective social media pages, Perdomo’s Gen V co-stars have issued a joint statement on the passing of their friend and colleague:

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss,” the statement reads. “We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed.”

Perdomo died at the age of 27 following a motorcycle crash, as confirmed by a representative for the actor on Saturday, March 30. According to the initial report, no other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash. Perdomo starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys, as Andre Anderson, a student at a university for people with superpowers. Gen V co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, and Sean Patrick Thomas also shared individual remembrances of Perdomo.

Schwarzenegger shared photos of Perdomo in his Instagram stories, which have since expired. On her Instagram account, Broadway posted a handwritten note about Perdomo accompanied by photos of the two together:

“Remembering my beloved friend and cast mate, Chance Perdomo, whose passing has left a profound void in my heart,” Broadway wrote. “Chance possessed so many interpersonal gifts that I treasured deeply. He was a vital part of my growth as an individual, his gentle spirit lifting me up when I needed it most. To me, he was and always will be my superhero. I am in shock and grieving his loss deeply. Rest in peace, dear Chance. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you.”

Sean Patrick Thomas, who played the father of Perdomo’s character, wrote, “You were destined to make yourself unforgettable in this world, and in a brief time you achieved it. You ran your race with style my man. I’ll miss our long talks friend.”

Shelley Conn, who plays Indira Shetty, wrote, “Devastated at the loss of Chance Perdomo, a beautiful being taken far too soon. Brief exchanges with him would spark sweetness and long conversations would provoke deeper understandings of [one’s] own values and beliefs.”

Production on Gen V season 2 was underway and has been indefinitely paused following Perdomo’s passing.

(featured image: Prime Video)

