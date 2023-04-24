The ‘Pokémon’ Universe Is Bigger Than Ever With New ‘Scarlet & Violet’ DLC

Pokémon has officially announced the upcoming DLC for its ninth generation of games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Taking place in the Paldea region, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were Pokémon’s first properly open-world games, changing the future of the franchise forever. The Pokémon world is bigger than ever, and will now only grow with two new expansions. The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, is sure to provide plenty more exciting gameplay, a bigger Pokédex, and intriguing new species.

What can you expect from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero?

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will consist of two separate expansions: the first, The Teal Mask, is slated for release this fall, in 2023. The second, The Indigo Disk, will release this year also, in the winter. The full DLC is currently available for pre-order through the Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop and will cost $34.99 in the U.S., and £31.49 in the U.K. When pre-ordering, be certain to purchase the correct version—it needs to be compatible with the base game you originally purchased. Those who pre-order the DLC before October 31, 2023, will be able to receive a Hisuian Zoroark with an unusual move in your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game.

Though not much is currently known about the full storyline for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, it is intrinsically tied to your status as a student at the Uva or Naranja Academy. In The Teal Mask, players will take a school trip to the mountainous land of Kitakami, where meeting new people and Pokémon will help unravel the area’s folklore mysteries. In The Indigo Disk, players will become exchange students and visit the Blueberry Academy, an unusual school located under the ocean where students will focus on perfecting their Pokémon battling strategies.

A teaser trailer has been released for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Watch it here!

Which new Pokémon will be available in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero?

Pokémon has confirmed that over 230 familiar favorites will be included in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC that weren’t available in the games before. Though we don’t know the entire list of Pokémon to be encountered, it has been revealed that Metagross, Dewgong, Zebstrika, Alcremie, Ninetales, Milotic, Chingling, Whimsicott, Shiftry, Yanma, Vikavolt, Espurr, and more will be available with the DLC.

Additionally, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will feature new Pokémon heroes and Legendary Pokémon. In The Teal Mask, players will meet Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti—a trio of Pokémon who protected the land of Kitakami in the past and are venerated as heroes. Additionally, The Teal Mask will feature Ogerpon, a Pokémon known for wearing a fearsome mask. The Indigo Disk will also feature a new Legendary Pokémon: Terapagos, a “resplendent” Pokémon with a glittering aura.

Interestingly enough, Pokémon Horizons, the latest run of the Pokémon anime set in Paldea, features a never-before-seen Pokémon which many believe to be a previous evolution of Terapagos. This certainly isn’t the first time the Pokémon anime or the Pokémon movies have debuted a new species ahead of the release of a new game, but it’s exciting to see it happening once more.

(featured image: The Pokémon Company)

