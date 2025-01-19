Every Pokémon Ash owns, listed

The Pokémon anime has been around for a very long time – almost 30 years. Its (former) protagonist, Ash Ketchum, has amassed quite a collection of Pokémon to travel with and call his partners during that time. But exactly how many Pokémon did Ash own by the end of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series? More than 80 Pokémon (yes, that includes the 30 Tauros he caught in Kanto’s Safari Zone), and every single one of those Pokémon is covered here.

Here is every partner that Ash owns and has bonded with over the long years of his journeying across the Pokémon world, including those he released at some point—after all, as the final episodes of Ash’s Pokémon journey in the anime proved, his bond with them will never waver.

Pikachu

It wouldn’t be Pokémon without Ash’s Pikachu, the de facto mascot of the Pokémon franchise, being by his side. Of all the Pokémon Ash has captured, Pikachu is the one that has stayed with him in every region—from Kanto to Galar. These two have gone through so much together that it’d be impossible to document all their adventures here. Between nearly evolving twice, attempting to leave Ash several times, and almost getting released, it’s clear Ash has a long history and strong bond with Pikachu—all because he missed his alarm the day he started his journey.

Generation I: Kanto and the Orange Islands

Ash’s journey in Kanto was about learning to become a Pokémon trainer and introducing audiences to the Pokémon world. Because of this, many of Ash’s Pokémon in Kanto included the region’s starter Pokémon and some of its most well-known and iconic pocket monsters, not just Pikachu but Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Butterfree, and Snorlax, too. Here are all of Ash’s Kanto Pokémon as they were in the final series of the Pokémon anime:

Butterfree: Ash’s journey with Butterfree was short but bittersweet, as Butterfree was one of the first Pokémon Ash let go so that it could live its best life with a gorgeous, shiny pink Butterfree.

: Pidgeot proved to be one of Ash’s most loyal Pokémon until he released it so that it could take care of its family, too. Bulbasaur: Bulbasaur is one of Ash’s many “starter” Pokémon that never evolved, a trend that continued for quite a few seasons in the anime.

This little troublemaker has been traveling with the fire-fighting Squirtle Squad since the end of Ash’s journeys in the Kanto region. Kingler: Ash first found this Pokémon as a Krabby on the beach after fighting it with a stick. He later managed to successfully catch the Pokemon and keep it at Professor Oak’s lab alongside Gary’s much larger Krabby.

Ash first found this Pokémon as a Krabby on the beach after fighting it with a stick. He later managed to successfully catch the Pokemon and keep it at Professor Oak’s lab alongside Gary’s much larger Krabby. Primeape: Despite its aggression and overall irritability, Ash was able to use Primeape to win the P1 Grand Prix—a tournament with only Fighting-type Pokemon. A Trainer named Anthony offered to train Primeape to be a real P1 champion, after which Ash gave Primeape to Anthony.

These Pokémon were captured during the infamous banned Safari Zone episode, where the presence of firearms forced the episode to be banned outside Japan. Lapras: Lapras is another one of Ash’s released Pokémon, though they did experience a heartwarming reunion after Ash won the World Championships in Ultimate Journeys.

Lapras is another one of Ash’s released Pokémon, though they did experience a heartwarming reunion after Ash won the World Championships in Ultimate Journeys. Snorlax: Although this Pokémon is mostly concerned with eating lots of food (as is second nature for Snorlax), it is a powerful battler that Ash has typically used for League matches across Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh.

Honorable mentions: Raticate, Haunter, Mr. Mime. Ash traded Raticate for Butterfree and Haunter left Ash to stay with Sabrina, Kanto’s Psychic-type Gym Leader. Mr. Mime stayed at home with Ash’s mom.

Generation II: Johto

The tradition of Ash creating a new team in each region started in Johto, as Pikachu was the only one to accompany him to the Pokémon world’s second region. Once again, Ash managed to capture all three starter Pokémon, along with a healthy variety of new, previously unknown pocket monsters. Here are all of Ash’s Johto Pokémon.

Heracross: This Pokémon is most well-known for enjoying the nectar from a Bulbasaur’s bulb, but like many of Ash’s early Johto Pokémon, Heracross is also a capable battler.

The first and only Shiny Pokémon caught by a protagonist in the Pokémon anime, Ash’s Noctowl is by far one of his most intelligent battlers. Despite its small size and unusual coloring, Noctowl’s intelligence often helps it win the day. Donphan: Originally hatched from an egg, Donphan is the first of many Pokémon Ash received from Pokémon eggs.

Honorable mentions: Beedrill and Larvitar. Ash caught Beedrill in a bug-catching contest and gave it to a trainer named Casey, while Larvitar, who Ash released, was hatched from an egg.

Generation III: Hoenn

In Hoenn, Ash only caught a few new Pokémon, and surprisingly, his team only included one of the region’s starter Pokémon instead of all three. With this team, Ash made it all the way to the Top Eight of the Ever Grande Conference, the Hoenn region’s version of the Pokémon league. Here are all of Ash’s Hoenn region Pokémon.

Swellow: The Pokemon’s sheer determination and willpower are still its most prevalent traits, as those also allowed it to catch a rolling Donphan and take on an entire pack of mechanical Spearow.

An emotional Pokémon, Torkoal is usually identified by its bizarre habit of crying and releasing smoke from its shell and nostrils. Glalie: Despite its playfulness, Ash’s Glalie played a huge role in his Ever Grande Conference battles, where it defeated a Charizard and a Misdreavus to help Ash advance in the tournament.

Honorable mentions: Ash also caught a rather mischievous Aipom during his time in Hoenn, though it didn’t stay on his team for long, as he soon traded it to Dawn, an aspiring Pokémon Coordinator and Ash’s future Sinnoh companion.

Generation IV: Sinnoh

Things really started to turn around for Ash in Sinnoh. Compared to his previous teams, his Sinnoh team was much stronger. Ash really began to shine as a Trainer here, too, taking on a Chimchar with anger issues abandoned by it’s trainer, and using more creative methods to win his Pokémon battles, like the counter-shield move he taught Dawn’s old Buizel. Here are all of Ash’s Sinnoh region Pokémon.

Staraptor: This Pokemon later learned Brave Bird and evolved into Staraptor to win the Squallville PokeRinger competition, proving that the predator Pokemon’s speed and power were able to win the day at any moment.

Gligar was desperate to evolve because it believed it would be a better battler, but Ash wanted to wait until it was ready. When Ash started falling from a Team Rocket balloon, though, Gligar finally got its chance to evolve and save its Trainer in the process. Gible: This little troublemaker is a powerful battler thanks to Draco Meteor and Rock Smash, but it’s also one of Ash’s more clumsy Pokémon.

Generation V: Unova

Once again, Ash’s team in Unova consisted of all three of the region’s starter Pokémon, though only one evolved to it’s second stage during Ash’s fifth Pokémon journey. Interestingly, Ash caught more Pokémon in Unova than he did in both Sinnoh and Hoenn, giving him an interesting roster of Pokémon to use while challenging the Unova League. Here is Ash Ketchum’s Unova team.

Unfezant: When Charizard returned during Ash’s Unova journey, Unfezant returned to Oak’s Lab to race with Staraptor and Swellow.

During a training battle against Iris’s Emolga, Ash’s Swadloon quickly evolved into Leavanny and continued to show its prolific talent in battles. Palpitoad: Ash’s Palpitoad originally led a group of Tympole in a pond. When Ash unknowingly invaded its territory in search of a Berry to aid one of his injured Pokemon, Palpitoad attacked.

Ash’s Palpitoad originally led a group of Tympole in a pond. When Ash unknowingly invaded its territory in search of a Berry to aid one of his injured Pokemon, Palpitoad attacked. Boldore: Roggenrola was mostly relegated to aiding the group in niche situations like destroying machinery and aiding Pokémon in tough situations. When it later evolved into Boldore, though, Ash managed to use it in more battles and utilize its attacks properly.

Roggenrola was mostly relegated to aiding the group in niche situations like destroying machinery and aiding Pokémon in tough situations. When it later evolved into Boldore, though, Ash managed to use it in more battles and utilize its attacks properly. Krookodile: Ash’s Krokorok evolved into Krookodile against Iris’s Dragonite and learned Dragon Claw, a move that let Ash secure a victory in the Pokemon World Tournament Junior Cup. Most notably, however, Krookodile enjoyed wearing sunglasses.

Generation VI: Kalos

Ash stepped up his game in Kalos. Not only was his team in this region the first to all fully evolve into their final forms (aside from Pikachu, of course), but it was also the closest he ever came to winning a Pokémon league, nearly defeating his rival Alain in the Kalos League final. (Some fans still believe Ash should have won this Pokémon League, but that’s another discussion entirely).

Greninja: Ash may not have caught a Pokémon that could officially Mega Evolve in Kalos, but Ash’s bond with his Greninja was so strong that they managed to unlock their unique version of Mega Evolution during battle, otherwise known as the Bond Phenomenon. After defeating Team Flare, Ash and Greninja parted ways, but not forever.

Noibat evolved into Noivern to save Hawlucha from a rampaging Zapdos—and it was even able to hold its own against the Legendary Pokémon. Goodra: Evolved from a Goomy, Ash’s Goodra was one of his strongest and most loyal Pokémon in Kalos. Though it eventually returned home to the wetlands where they met, Goodra did help Ash during his Kalos League run.

Generation VII: Alola

Arguably, Alola was the beginning of the end for Ash’s Pokémon journey, as he won his first-ever Pokémon League in this sunny island region. Ash’s Alolan team is probably his most interesting one if not his most powerful, as it includes a few incredibly rare Pokémon.

Rowlet: One of Ash’s two Alolan starter Pokémon, Rowlet possesses lots of personality and spunk, having its own way of doing things at its own pace. This was demonstrated when Rowlet swallowed an Everstone, a hold item that prevents evolution.

When it saw Kukui’s Incineroar battling, Litten vowed to surpass it one day—and it finally managed to achieve this goal during the Mahalo Conference. Melmetal: Ash’s Melmetal is the only Mythical Pokémon he’s captured and currently owns—and the first Mythical Pokémon to be owned by a protagonist in the anime.

Ash’s Melmetal is the only Mythical Pokémon he’s captured and currently owns—and the first Mythical Pokémon to be owned by a protagonist in the anime. Naganadel: Even rarer than Ash’s Melmetal, Naganadel was an Ultra Beast that helped Ash win his first official Champion title, though he did later release it so it could return to its own dimension.

Generation VIII: Galar and beyond

Ash’s final stint in the Pokémon anime did things a little differently. Instead of traveling to the Galar region to challenge all the Gyms and eventually, the Pokémon League, Ash used his new status as Champion of Alola to enter the World Coronation Series, in which the Pokémon world’s best trainers fight for a place in the Master’s tournament. Of course, famously, Ash became the World Champion by defeating his idol, Galar Champion Leon, and he did so with his strongest Pokémon team yet.

Dragonite: Dragonite is a powerful battler, but is also very affectionate, enjoying hugging others and bringing them happiness (the opposite of Ash’s friend Iris’ Dragonite, essentially).

Ash’s Galarian Farfetch’d evolved into Sirfetch’d after using its broken leek as a sword and shield to land several critical hits on an opponent’s Gallade. It is a prideful and powerful Pokemon, constantly training to better itself for battles ahead. Dracovish: Despite its strange shape and odd habits, Ash’s rare fossil Pokémon, Dracovish, was still a powerful battler thanks to its unique abilities such as running very fast underwater. In addition, it has powerful moves like Fishious Rend and Dragon Rush.

Who knows? If Ash ever shows up in the Pokémon anime again (perhaps as an adult?) we’ll meet a new Pokémon partner. For now, though, which of Ash’s many Pokémon is your favorite?

