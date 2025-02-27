‘Paradise’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

Dan Fogelman, the creative mastermind behind This is Us and Crazy, Stupid, Love has done it again. Paradise, an original Hulu and Disney + series that defines genre, received seven million views in its first weeks on the streaming platforms. Critics also embraced the series. Esquire’s Josh Rosenberg gushed, “It reminds me exactly why I love TV.”



The pilot episode slowly sets up the world of the series and the big mystery of season one. When Secret Service head Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) arrives at work one morning, he discovers the president (James Marsden) dead in his bedroom. The two were not seeing eye to eye recently making Collins a prime suspect. There’s another twist. This didn’t take place in Washington D.C. but an underground city that serves as a bunker after a catastrophic event forced humanity to retreat below the surface to survive. Collin has to deal with this landscape to clear his name and discover who killed the President.

Here’s everything we know about Paradise season 2.

When will Paradise season 2 be released?

As of publication, the season 1 finale has not aired yet. It is scheduled to drop on Tuesday March 4. While Hulu and Disney have not officially stated when fans can expect season 2, it is fair to assume they will have to wait until 2026.

Paradise potential season 2 plot

Because it is unclear what will occur in the finale, it is tricky to speculate what will happen in season 2. Fogelman did give fans some clues in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He has planned a three season arc for this series.



“Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters,” he explained. “There’s twists and turns in the course of the season. Then the seventh episode is kind of a stand-alone episode of the show. As we go into second season, we pivot a little bit, but in a way that I think is very follow-able. But yes, there’s big moves ahead.”

This means audiences will most likely find out who killed the president at the end of season 1 but then be presented with even more mysteries. “Any question that people have after the first couple of episodes should be answered at the end of the eighth episode.” Then “a new question and journey will start that takes us into the second season,” Fogelman stated.

The cast of Paradise season 2

With Fogelman’s explanation in mind, it is fair to assume Brown will continue to play Agent Collins and audiences will see Marsden as President Cal Bradford in flashbacks. One can also assume Julianne Nicholson, Krys Marshall, Jon Beavers, Charlie Evans, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, Gerald McRaney, and Percy Daggs IV will also be along for the ride in some form or another.



Time will make everything clear. To make it pass quicker, find solace in similar series such as Designated Survivor and House of Cards.

