‘Our Flag Means Death’ Season 2 Has a Weird Release Schedule! Here’s When Each Episode is Dropping

It’s finally happened! Our Flag Means Death season 2 has dropped, giving fans the next chapter in the tortured love story between Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and the fearsome Blackbeard, a.k.a. Ed (Taika Waititi). But Max isn’t following a traditional weekly episode drop, nor is it releasing all eight episodes in season 2 at the same time. The release schedule for Our Flag Means Death season 2 is a little funky, so be sure to mark your calendar accordingly. Here’s when every episode comes out!

The Our Flag Means Death release schedule, explained

Here’s the full release schedule for Our Flag Means Death season 2.

Episodes 1-3: Thursday, October 5 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific. Holy barnacles, that’s today! The first three episodes are already out! If you haven’t watched them yet, you’re missing some good stuff!

Episodes 4 and 5: Thursday, October 12 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific. That’s right, two episodes at once!

Episodes 6 and 7: Thursday, October 19 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific. Another two-parter!

Episode 8: Thursday, October 26 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific. The season finale will come out on its own on the 26th.

Are you ready to dive in? Because it’s going to be good.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 will explore the aftermath of Stede’s betrayal

Our Flag Means Death season 1 ended on a heartbreaking cliffhanger: Stede and Ed finally confess their feelings for each other, but then Stede decides to return to his wife and kids. Stede’s decision is a huge blow to Ed, who takes Stede’s ship the Revenge, abandons most of Stede’s crew on a deserted island, and takes on his Blackbeard persona again.

Series creator David Jenkins explained to Entertainment Weekly that season 2 will explore the fallout from Stede and Ed’s parting. “It’s interesting to see Stede have to figure out how to reapproach this guy that he really hurt,” Jenkins said. “That’s everybody who’s ever been in a relationship where they had to repair it and apologize to their partner and try to figure out a way forward. And then [we’ll] see what happened to Blackbeard in the wake of his heartbreak.”

With episodes being only about half an hour long, fans are lucky to get bigger chunks of Stede and Ed’s story. Our Flag Means Death season 2 is now streaming on Max!

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Max)

