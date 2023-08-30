Don’t Walk the Plank, We Finally Have a Teaser for ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Season 2!

The wait is over, fans have their first look at the teaser trailer for our beloved Our Flag Means Death! Max’s fan favorite series took over the internet with its beloved couples, characters that play on actual historical pirates, and emotionally destroying us with that final episode. So what does season 2 have in store for us? Well, seemingly more emotions and tears. After all, isn’t that why we love Our Flag Means Death so much?

The Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi led series left us with Stede (Rhys Darby) thinking that he was still happily in love with Ed (Waititi) and Blackbeard furious over his ruined relationship. Where does the season 2 teaser trailer set us up? Right there. Stede is throwing a message in a bottle to Ed about how much he loves him and Ed says out loud “F**k you, Stede Bonnet.” And if that doesn’t set the scene for what we’re about to go though, I don’t know what will.

The teaser comes with a release date for the series. October 5, so plenty of time to rewatch the first season at least three times before heading into the messy relationship of not only Stede and Ed in season 2 but where the rest of our pirate couples have ended up. After all, Vico Ortiz has talked about how they got more to do as Jim in season 2 and that’s the kind of content we are here for!

There are a lot of unanswered questions ahead of us, like what is Lucius’ fate but this trailer did the job of getting us so incredibly excited to be reunited with our best pirates. Not only is this a long time coming but we also have a sea of new pirates to meet!

Fans have made Our Flag Means Death so special

Since its release in 2022, fans have taken the love for the David Jenkins-created series to a new level. I came into the show excited because I do love when Darby and Waititi join together to work opposite each other. I came out of the show shocked but how much I loved every character I met along the way. Fans have since gone out of their way to make Our Flag Means Death an open and inviting place to be a fan. After all, the show took the idea of queerbaiting and made it walk the plank itself.

It was the fans who loudly talked about their love for it, rewatched it while encouraging others to dive into the ocean with the crew of the Revenge. So let this teaser lead us into a month of crying over Stede and Ed, praying for Lucius, and wishing for Jim and Oluwande their happiness. The wait is finally over and we’re in the endgame now for season 2 of Our Flag Means Death and we can’t wait to cry over our pirates again. It’s what they deserve after all this time, especially as they clearly are all going through it yet again.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Nicola Dove/Max)

