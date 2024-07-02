Get Ready For ‘Oshi No Ko’ Season 2, Episode 2!

The wait for Oshi no Ko season two is finally over, and thirteen episodes are coming our way. With the first episode of the season just hours away, you’re probably already marking your calendar for the next episode.

Recommended Videos

Avid manga readers know that the second season will introduce important characters. Many of the answers to the questions you’ll be asking later will tie back to this season’s cast. This isn’t just an anime about a guy who reincarnates as his favorite idol’s son, although that was enough to get us hooked on the story.

The second episode of Oshi no Ko season two will come out on July 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET at HIDIVE. You can expect a new episode of season two to be available every Tuesday until September 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.

Setting the stage for a new play

【OSHI NO KO】Season 2 coming TOMORROW on HIDIVE! Are you Ready?! ?



✨More: https://t.co/XjoTQJWk2v pic.twitter.com/39r3fIeF1l — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 2, 2024

Like any other good murder mystery, many of the details are hidden in plain sight in Oshi no Ko. Aqua has been bent on finding his mysterious father. But he’s about to stumble upon someone else who may be able to help him locate his and Ruby’s father. If you think that the story of this anime is already dark, hold on tight. Things are about to get worse.

Season one captures the murkier parts of celebrity and idol culture in Japan. Harassing actresses, stalking idols, and working in the industry while underage is, tragically, the norm. Everyone was in shock after Ai was stabbed in front of her two children. But darkness runs deep in the world of celebrities, and Aqua is about to be confronted with an unexpected revelation this season.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy