‘Oshi no Ko’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Idol animes aren’t new, but Oshi no Ko added an amusing and unique twist to its story. It’s not just a story about an idol trying to make it to the top through hard work. Rather, this anime delves into the darker side of the entertainment industry, and season 2 will go even further.

The relationships in this anime feel weirdly parasocial, to say the least, and that’s just the first half of it all. Oshi no Ko uses celebrity and idol culture to explore the unglamorous themes of bullying, objectification, and stalking present in the idol industry.

What is Oshi no Ko season 2 about?

Fans are in luck because the anime is coming back for a second season in 2024. Although a specific date has yet to be released, fans can anticipate the return of this Spring 2023 favorite. The first season ended with the First Concert Arc in the manga. Although four arcs were squeezed into the anime, the adaptation remained faithful to the important events found in the manga.

The second season will cover the 2.5D Arc of the manga, which will bring Aqua back on stage as an actor. But on the quest to find his mother’s killer, Aqua will be taken back to a very familiar place and find out why he and Ruby were able to reincarnate as Ai’s children.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Cast

No announcements have been made regarding changes in the casting of Oshi no Ko season 2. Although new characters will appear, fans can expect the English voice actors from the first season to be the same.

Character Voice Actor Aquamarine Hoshino (Aqua) Jack Stansbury Ruby Hoshino Alyssa Marek Kana Arima Natalie Rial Akane Kurokawa Kristen McGuire MEM-Cho Juliet Simmons Miyaka Saito Christina Kelly Taishi Gotanda Ty Mahany

