‘Oshi No Ko’ Is Coming Back! Do You Know Where to Watch It?

Oshi no Ko is slated to return in the Summer 2024 anime line-up. But to avoid missing out on the start of the second season, make sure you know where you’ll be watching.

Ruby has just debuted in B-Komachi, the same idol group that Ai was from. Meanwhile, Aqua is coming back to the entertainment industry to track down his elusive father. While on the hunt, Aqua finds himself thrust back on stage as an actor for the play adaptation of a popular manga.

If you’re wondering why you couldn’t find this hit murder-mystery idol series on Crunchyroll, that’s because the streaming platform doesn’t have it.

Where can I watch all the seasons of Oshi no Ko?

I wouldn’t expect Crunchyroll to put out the second season of the anime when it doesn’t have the first available. We’ll have to hold on to our Crunchyroll subscriptions for now until they put the first season of Oshi no Ko out for streaming. Luckily, a HIDIVE subscription can save you from missing out. Prices start at $5 a month for access to a library of English-dubbed anime. (There’s also a 7-day free trial available if you’re up for a season 1 binge-watch.)

If you have a Hulu subscription, Oshi no Ko is also available in the library there. If you don’t have a subscription to either platform, you can purchase episodes via Prime Video. Each episode is available for $2.99, or the entirety of season 1 for $28.99.

