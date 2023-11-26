Skip to main content

Luffy and the Straw Hats Get Scrambled in ‘One Piece’s Egghead Arc Trailer

By Nov 26th, 2023, 4:48 pm
'One Piece' anime characters in a futuristic landscape.

After 25 years of high-seas adventures with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda has launched the first story arc of the Final Saga. The Egghead Arc will be the next anime arc for the long-running series, which will pick up with episode 1086. Our friends at Crunchyroll dropped new artwork and a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated Egghead Arc.

The trailer looks rad!

The teaser trailer features Luffy shouting, “Wow! What is all this stuff?!” and honestly, same. Egghead Island, also known as Future Island, sports futuristic buildings, giant robots, punk records, genius scientists, and more. Our favorite characters are also sporting some cool new looks while retaining their signature style.

Fans also get a glimpse of their favorite characters in the gorgeous artwork that premiered as well. I’m here for this retro-futuristic Jetsons vibe. This new arc picks up after the Wano Country Arc, with the Straw Hats landing on Egghead Island and meeting legendary scientist Dr. Vegapunk. They also encounter Vegapunk’s six clones, who embody different aspects of his personality. Our gang must contend with the encroaching Navy and Cipher Pol, which dealing with a traitor within their midst.

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in the feature art for One Piece: Egghead Arc.
(Toei Animation)

Okay, but when can I watch it?

One Piece‘s Egghead Arc will premiere on Crunchyroll on January 7, 2024. In the meantime, you can catch up on the Wano Country Arc, and any other arcs you may have missed out on. Maybe this adventure will lead the gang to the long-awaited One Piece? Hmm, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner - Weekend Editor

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.