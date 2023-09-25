A ‘One Piece’ Fan’s Guide to Every Arc in the Series

I’m going to write this article, then I’m going to Mary sue you for giving me carpal tunnel.

Why would you make me do this? Surely you can’t possibly be this cruel? One Piece is over 1,000 episodes long—20 seasons and counting. And you want me to write ALL of the arcs out? THAT’S TOO MANY ARCS. What if I just do the main story and the good filler? What about just the sagas and you can figure the rest out for yourself? What’s a “saga,” you ask? A saga is what happens when a series has SO MANY ARCS that it needs SUPER ARCS to keep track of them all. A saga is basically that: a super arc.

So how about it? Why not just the sagas? Who needs all those silly little arcs anyway? It’s ridiculous! Almost as ridiculous as a watch guide demanding I list every episode of the series by name … don’t even think about it.

Okay, here’s what you need to know about this breakdown: One Piece is split into two halves, each containing multiple sagas, and each saga containing multiple arcs. We’ve noted the corresponding manga chapters and anime episodes for each arc. The One Piece movies are italicized.

Sea of Survival: Super Rookies Saga

East Blue Saga

Romance Dawn Arc – Manga: 1-7, Anime: 1-3

Orange Town Arc – Manga: 8-21, Anime: 4-8

Syrup Village Arc – Manga: 22-41, Anime: 9-18

One Piece: The Movie

Baratie Arc – Manga: 42-68, Anime: 19-30

Arlong Park Arc – Manga: 69-95, Anime: 31-44

Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles – Manga: 35-75, Anime: 46-47

Loguetown Arc – Manga: 96-100, Anime: 45, 48-53

Warship Island Arc – Anime: 54-61

Clockwork Island Adventure

Alabasta Saga

Reverse Mountain Arc – Manga: 101-105, Anime: 62-63

Whisky Peak Arc – Manga: 106-114, Anime: 64-67

Koby and Helmeppo Arc – Manga: 83-119, Anime: 68-69

Little Garden Arc – Manga: 115-129, Anime: 70-77

Drum Island Arc – Manga: 130-154, Anime: 78-91

Alabasta Arc – Manga: 155-217, Anime: 92-130

Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals

Episode of Alabasta: The Pirates and the Princess of the Desert

Post-Alabasta Arc – Anime: 131-135

The Adventure of Deadend

Skypiea Saga

Goat Island Arc – Anime: 136-138

Ruluka Island Arc – Anime: 139-143

Jaya Arc – Manga: 218-236, Anime: 144-152

Skypiea Arc – Manga: 237-302, Anime: 153-195

The Cursed Holy Sword

G-8 Arc – Anime: 196-206

Episode of Sky Island

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

Mega Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle

Water 7 Saga

Long Ring Long Land Arc – Manga: 303-321, Anime: 207-219

Ocean’s Dream Arc – Anime: 220-224

Foxy’s Return Arc – Anime: 225-228

Water 7 Arc – Manga: 322-374, Anime: 229-263

Enies Lobby Arc – Manga: 375-431, Anime: 264-312

Post-Enies Lobby Arc – Manga: 431-441, Anime: 313-325

Episode of Chopper: The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom

Thriller Bark Saga

Ice Hunter Arc – Anime: 326-336

Thriller Bark Arc – Manga: 442-489, Anime: 337-381

One Piece Film: Strong World

One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase

Spa Island Arc – Anime: 382-384

Summit War Saga

Sabaody Archipelago Arc – Manga: 490-513, Anime: 385-405

Amazon Lily Arc – Manga: 514-524, Anime: 408-421

Impel Down Arc – Manga: 525-549, Anime: 422-425, 430-456

Little East Blue Arc – Anime: 426-429

Straw Hat’s Separation Serial – Manga: 543-560, Anime: 453-456

Marineford Arc – Manga: 550-580, Anime: 457-489

Post-War Arc – Manga: 581-597, Anime: 490-516

The Final Sea: The New World Saga

Fish-Man Island Saga

Return to Sabaody Arc – Manga: 598-602, Anime: 517-522

One Piece Film: Z

Fish-Man Island Arc – Manga: 603-653, Anime: 523-574

Dressrosa Saga

Z’s Ambition Arc – Anime: 575-578

Punk Hazard Arc – Manga: 654-699, Anime: 579-625

Caesar Retrieval Arc – Anime: 626-628

Dressrosa Arc – Manga: 700-801, Anime: 629-746

3D2Y: Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to his Friends

Episode of Sabo: Bond of Three Brothers

Adventure of Nebulandia

Whole Cake Island Saga

Silver Mine Arc – Anime: 747-750

Heart of Gold

One Piece Film: Gold

Zou Arc – Manga: 802-824, Anime: 751-779

Marine Rookie Arc – Anime: 780-782

Whole Cake Island Arc – Manga: 825-902, Anime: 783-877

Reverie Arc – Manga: 903-908, Anime: 878-889

One Piece: Stampede

Wano Country Saga

Land of Wano Arc Act 1 – Manga: 909-1057, Anime: 890-894

Carbonic King Arc – Anime: 895-896

Land of Wano Arc Act 2 – Manga: 909-1057, Anime: 897-906

Romance Dawn Arc – Anime: 907

Land of Wano Arc Act 3 – Manga: 909-1057, Anime: 908-1028

Uta’s Past – Anime: 1029-1030

One Piece: Film – Red

Land of Wano Arc Act 4 – Manga: 909-1057, Anime: 1031-Present

Final Saga

Egghead Island Arc – Manga: 1058-Present

So there it is. Now I gotta go ice my hand and call my lawyer. Who needs a treasure like the One Piece when you can make your fortune suing for damages? Not me.

