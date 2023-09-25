A ‘One Piece’ Fan’s Guide to Every Arc in the Series
I’m going to write this article, then I’m going to Mary sue you for giving me carpal tunnel.
Why would you make me do this? Surely you can’t possibly be this cruel? One Piece is over 1,000 episodes long—20 seasons and counting. And you want me to write ALL of the arcs out? THAT’S TOO MANY ARCS. What if I just do the main story and the good filler? What about just the sagas and you can figure the rest out for yourself? What’s a “saga,” you ask? A saga is what happens when a series has SO MANY ARCS that it needs SUPER ARCS to keep track of them all. A saga is basically that: a super arc.
So how about it? Why not just the sagas? Who needs all those silly little arcs anyway? It’s ridiculous! Almost as ridiculous as a watch guide demanding I list every episode of the series by name … don’t even think about it.
Okay, here’s what you need to know about this breakdown: One Piece is split into two halves, each containing multiple sagas, and each saga containing multiple arcs. We’ve noted the corresponding manga chapters and anime episodes for each arc. The One Piece movies are italicized.
Sea of Survival: Super Rookies Saga
East Blue Saga
Romance Dawn Arc – Manga: 1-7, Anime: 1-3
Orange Town Arc – Manga: 8-21, Anime: 4-8
Syrup Village Arc – Manga: 22-41, Anime: 9-18
One Piece: The Movie
Baratie Arc – Manga: 42-68, Anime: 19-30
Arlong Park Arc – Manga: 69-95, Anime: 31-44
Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles – Manga: 35-75, Anime: 46-47
Loguetown Arc – Manga: 96-100, Anime: 45, 48-53
Warship Island Arc – Anime: 54-61
Clockwork Island Adventure
Alabasta Saga
Reverse Mountain Arc – Manga: 101-105, Anime: 62-63
Whisky Peak Arc – Manga: 106-114, Anime: 64-67
Koby and Helmeppo Arc – Manga: 83-119, Anime: 68-69
Little Garden Arc – Manga: 115-129, Anime: 70-77
Drum Island Arc – Manga: 130-154, Anime: 78-91
Alabasta Arc – Manga: 155-217, Anime: 92-130
Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals
Episode of Alabasta: The Pirates and the Princess of the Desert
Post-Alabasta Arc – Anime: 131-135
The Adventure of Deadend
Skypiea Saga
Goat Island Arc – Anime: 136-138
Ruluka Island Arc – Anime: 139-143
Jaya Arc – Manga: 218-236, Anime: 144-152
Skypiea Arc – Manga: 237-302, Anime: 153-195
The Cursed Holy Sword
G-8 Arc – Anime: 196-206
Episode of Sky Island
Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island
Mega Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle
Water 7 Saga
Long Ring Long Land Arc – Manga: 303-321, Anime: 207-219
Ocean’s Dream Arc – Anime: 220-224
Foxy’s Return Arc – Anime: 225-228
Water 7 Arc – Manga: 322-374, Anime: 229-263
Enies Lobby Arc – Manga: 375-431, Anime: 264-312
Post-Enies Lobby Arc – Manga: 431-441, Anime: 313-325
Episode of Chopper: The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom
Thriller Bark Saga
Ice Hunter Arc – Anime: 326-336
Thriller Bark Arc – Manga: 442-489, Anime: 337-381
One Piece Film: Strong World
One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase
Spa Island Arc – Anime: 382-384
Summit War Saga
Sabaody Archipelago Arc – Manga: 490-513, Anime: 385-405
Amazon Lily Arc – Manga: 514-524, Anime: 408-421
Impel Down Arc – Manga: 525-549, Anime: 422-425, 430-456
Little East Blue Arc – Anime: 426-429
Straw Hat’s Separation Serial – Manga: 543-560, Anime: 453-456
Marineford Arc – Manga: 550-580, Anime: 457-489
Post-War Arc – Manga: 581-597, Anime: 490-516
The Final Sea: The New World Saga
Fish-Man Island Saga
Return to Sabaody Arc – Manga: 598-602, Anime: 517-522
One Piece Film: Z
Fish-Man Island Arc – Manga: 603-653, Anime: 523-574
Dressrosa Saga
Z’s Ambition Arc – Anime: 575-578
Punk Hazard Arc – Manga: 654-699, Anime: 579-625
Caesar Retrieval Arc – Anime: 626-628
Dressrosa Arc – Manga: 700-801, Anime: 629-746
3D2Y: Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to his Friends
Episode of Sabo: Bond of Three Brothers
Adventure of Nebulandia
Whole Cake Island Saga
Silver Mine Arc – Anime: 747-750
Heart of Gold
One Piece Film: Gold
Zou Arc – Manga: 802-824, Anime: 751-779
Marine Rookie Arc – Anime: 780-782
Whole Cake Island Arc – Manga: 825-902, Anime: 783-877
Reverie Arc – Manga: 903-908, Anime: 878-889
One Piece: Stampede
Wano Country Saga
Land of Wano Arc Act 1 – Manga: 909-1057, Anime: 890-894
Carbonic King Arc – Anime: 895-896
Land of Wano Arc Act 2 – Manga: 909-1057, Anime: 897-906
Romance Dawn Arc – Anime: 907
Land of Wano Arc Act 3 – Manga: 909-1057, Anime: 908-1028
Uta’s Past – Anime: 1029-1030
One Piece: Film – Red
Land of Wano Arc Act 4 – Manga: 909-1057, Anime: 1031-Present
Final Saga
Egghead Island Arc – Manga: 1058-Present
So there it is. Now I gotta go ice my hand and call my lawyer. Who needs a treasure like the One Piece when you can make your fortune suing for damages? Not me.
(featured image: Toei)
