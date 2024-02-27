Dr. Vegapunk Is About to Do an Exposé in Chapter 1109 of ‘One Piece’

Chapter 1108 of One Piece was an emotional rollercoaster. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long for Chapter 1109. The manga isn’t on hiatus, so we can expect the next chapter to arrive just in time.

Last we saw these characters, Luffy Gear Five sprung into action, gripping both Saturn and a Navy Admiral in his hands. It’s game over for the World Government, but Dr. Vegapunk is about to reveal a surprising truth about the world of One Piece. We’ve been getting revelations from a lot of recent chapters, and we don’t know how much more we can take.

One Piece Chapter 1109 is dropping on March 3, 2024 for international readers. Fans in Japan can expect the next chapter to be available for reading on March 4, 2024.

Even if Dr. Vegapunk is currently injured, it looks like he’s not going down without sharing pivotal information about the World Government. The secret has to do with Jewelry Bonney, but we have no idea how. If we can guess, the next chapter is probably going to begin with another flashback. Several fans have made their speculations, including the revelation of the true supreme ruler of the World Government.

Others have cast their bets on Vegapunk exposing the oppressive rule of the World Government. That doesn’t seem to be much of a secret, but it might be a smaller secret compared to what Vegapunk intends to put out.

