All ‘One Piece’ Admirals Explained

Aw mannnnn … they got RANKS now?

I thought that Demon Slayer was the only anime with a bad guy ranking system. But the joke’s on me, I should have known that One Piece, King of Shonen Anime, had done it first. They’re the blueprint, I tell you. THE BLUEPRINT!

That poor kid Monkey D. Luffy really has his work cut out for him. He’s got to battle dudes on BOTH SIDES OF THE LAW. I thought the PIRATES were bad enough. Not to mention the FOUR EMPERORS, SEVEN WARLORDS, and the mysterious World Government leader Imu who is basically able to call in NUCLEAR STRIKES on WHOLE ISLANDS. How is one little rubber boy with undiagnosed ADHD and a tapeworm gonna take them all on?

So, who are the Admirals?

The Admirals are the crème de la crème of the Marines, the military might of the tyrannical World Government. They are also known as the “Greatest Military Powers,” as they are the strongest personnel who hold rank within the Marines organization. Do you remember Axe-Hand Morgan? The big, brolic motherf’er with an AXE FOR A HAND that ruled with an iron fist/axe? The one who kept Zoro prisoner? That guy couldn’t even hold a CANDLE to the awesome power of the Marine Admirals.

In fact, the only people who could possibly go toe to toe with these big bads are the Four Emperors themselves, the strongest pirates in the world. These Admirals are so powerful that even the mere MENTION of them is enough to cause panic. The presence of an Admiral on the Sabaody Archipelago was enough to cause the entire island chain’s population to FLEE IN TERROR. Even the normally cool-headed Straw Hat Pirate Nico Robin becomes inconsolable when confronted with the threat of an Admiral due to her traumatic past experiences with them.

Ryokugyu

Ruthless, calculating, and fanatical in his devotion to the World Government, Ryokugyu is not the kind of person you want to meet in a dark alley. Or a sunny beach. Or really anywhere. But you ESPECIALLY don’t want to run into this dude in a thick jungle. Why? Because his Devil Fruit gives him the power to CONTROL PLANTS. YES, HE IS THE One Piece version of POISON IVY. In fact, his Logia-type Devil Fruit allows him to turn his own body into plants. He can use this ability to regenerate when he is wounded, and like a foul weed, he just GROWS BACK.

Fujitora

Unlike some of the morally ambiguous to downright deplorable people on this list, Fujitora is actually a virtuous man. He is so concerned with virtue that he actually blinded himself so as to not see the evils of the world. Hardcore, right? He is immensely strong and an accomplished swordsman. His Zushi Zushi no Mi, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, allows him to manipulate the gravity around him. He channels this ability primarily through his sword, empowering his strikes with a force of gravity many times that of the Earth. He is also able to pull things towards him, and he can even reach as far as outer space! How do I know? BECAUSE HE CAN DROP METEORS FROM THE SKY.

Aokiji

The ice-powered Aokiji is an *ahem* cool customer and is perhaps the most laid-back of all the Admirals on this list. While he is now a member of the Blackbeard Pirates (for unknown reasons), he was formerly a powerful Admiral. His Hie Hie no Mi Devil Fruit allows him to manipulate ice. Yes, he is the Frozone of Once Piece. No, he does not wear a super suit. He showed off the full might of his awesome power during his battle with the World’s Strongest Man: Whitebeard. Using his ice powers, he was able to save hundreds of his subordinates from perishing at the hands of Whitebeard’s seaquakes. He even held his own against the powerful Fleet Admiral Akainu during the Punk Hazard arc in the ultimate Fire vs. Ice smackdown.

Kizaru

Kizaru is the kind of guy who takes things lightly. This makes sense, considering his Pika Pika no Mi Devil Fruit allows him to manipulate light itself. He can also turn HIMSELF into light, allowing him to move at the SPEED OF LIGHT. He is also able to become intangible … so intangible that he simply DOESN’T REACT when someone SHOOTS HIM IN THE HEAD. Due to his carefree nature, he can often be absentminded and tends to forget what he’s doing in the middle of a mission. But don’t let that fool you. When he is in combat he is completely singleminded and is able to unleash dozens of lightspeed kicks in the quite literal blink of an eye.

Akainu

Akainu is the strongest of the strong and holds the rank of Fleet Admiral in the Marines. This means that he actually ranks ABOVE other Admirals in terms of power and influence AS IF THESE DUDES NEEDED TO BE ANY STRONGER. Grim and serious in all aspects, he is a firm believer in the Marine philosophy of Absolute Justice, which calls for the eradication of evil at all costs (even if the cost is innocent lives). Akainu ate the Magu Magu no Mi, a devil fruit that allows him to control, manipulate, and turn into MAGMA. He is able to melt the flesh off of people’s bones, and most unfortunately, is able to punch through the chest cavity of a major One Piece hero. Akainu is one of the most universally hated characters in all of the One Piece canon for a damn good reason: he’s a total dick.

Sengoku

The former Fleet Admiral of the Marine force, Sengoku is the strongest of the strong. He is so powerful that he even earned the respect of the legendary Pirate King Gol D. Roger. He is one of a handful of characters on the show who possesses a mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit, which allows the user to turn into a mythical being. Sengoku is able to transform into a GIANT GOLDEN BUDDHA. He is also the only Marine to possess Conqueror’s Haki, the most powerful one-in-a-million Haki type. He is also a master strategist and is perhaps the most brilliant mind the Marines has ever seen. He was TOO intelligent for the Marines, however. His enlightened, deep thinking and benevolent personality eventually allowed him to see the World Government for the tyrants they are, which caused him to wash his hands of the Marines entirely.

