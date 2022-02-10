Hey, Star Wars fans! Are you bummed that season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett is over? Are you craving more Star Wars content? Well, we’ve got good news. The upcoming limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney’s next offering in the Star Wars universe, has finally announced a release date, and you won’t have to wait long to see it!

After Obi-Wan first made his debut in the original Star Wars (originally played by Sir Alec Guinness), a younger version of Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) appeared as one of the central characters of the prequel trilogy: The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan’s character arc in the prequels was especially poignant, as he watched Anakin (Hayden Christensen), his talented and hotheaded apprentice, slowly succumb to the Dark Side to become Darth Vader.

McGregor’s portrayal of the character was so beloved—widely regarded to be one of the best things about the prequels—that fans have been waiting for more of him forever, with lots of rumors and talk about the possibility flying over the years before his Disney+ series was finally announced. The character has even appeared in animated series over time, only further whetting fans’ appetite for more.

What is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release date?

Since the series’ announcement, we’ve been put through lots more waiting and delays, and after talk of a purported leak earlier in the week, the time has finally come! It would be beyond perfect if the release date were May 4 (get it? get it??), but maybe Disney thought that was a little on the nose. Instead, we’ll see the premiere of Obi-Wan on May 25th.

The new series takes place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, with McGregor returning as Obi-Wan and Christensen returning as Anakin/Darth Vader. In a featurette on Disney Plus, director Deborah Chow teased the presence of Jedi hunters and other dangerous forces that Obi-Wan will have to contend with while he tries to keep Luke safe on Tatooine. The cast portraying these characters is stacked, too, getting our hopes for this series even higher.

May the 25th be with you!

