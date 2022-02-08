The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Cast We Know and the Characters We Don’t

As The Book of Boba Fett wraps up, Star Wars fans turn their probe droids to the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is likely to be the next in the franchise to hit the streaming service. This series is exciting not just because it continues the story of a beloved Star Wars character, but because a cool cast of new and returning characters has been assembled. Here’s everything you need to know about who’s in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

We know some characters are in it …

First of all, Obi-Wan Kenobi will be in Obi-Wan Kenobi. (That was sarcasm on my part, but I’m not joking when I say that Ewan McGregor is reprising his role from the prequel films—and in the flesh, too, not a deepfake situation like Rogue One’s Grand Moff Tarkin and Leia, or The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett’s Luke Skywalker.)

Other confirmed characters include Luke’s uncle Owen Lars, played once again by Joel Edgerton, Beru Lars played again by Bonnie Piesse … oh and HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN AS DARTH VADER A.K.A. ANAKIN SKYWALKER. HE’S BACK, BABY!!!! Will there be Anakin flashbacks? Will it be all Vader? That remains to be seen, but if The Book of Boba Fett is any indication, flashbacks are en vogue in Star Wars these days. Either way, Anakin/Vader is confirmed to be present.

Of course, given that his aunt and uncle will be present, it’s hard to imagine we won’t get at least a glimpse of a young Luke Skywalker—especially given that recasting him as a child will certainly be easier than all the effort that’s been put into other appearances he’s made recently.

We know even more cast members …

A slew of Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members were announced in addition to the four above in the Spring of 2021, but as of right now, we don’t know who they’re playing. There are rumors and theories floating around, but nothing more substantial than that. All we really know is the names of the actors, and those actors are:

Moses Ingram

Kumail Nanjiani

Indira Varma

Rupert Friend

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Sung Kang

Simone Kessell

Benny Safdie

Maya Erskine, who joined the Star Wars series after the initial cast announcement.

Who are you most excited to see? One of the Uncut Gems guys (Safdie), one of the breakout stars of The Queen’s Gambit and an Emmy nominee (Ingram), Wickham from 2005’s Pride and Prejudice (friend), or yet another actor who played a character from Dorne on Game of Thrones? (Between Keisha Castle-Hughes in Revenge of the Sith, Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian, Jessica Henwick in The Force Awakens, and now Indira Varma in Obi-Wan Kenobi, this franchise has been collecting the Dornish.)

It’s PEN15 co-creator and star Maya Erskine for me, but I’m also super psyched to see Sung Kang—a.k.a. Han from the Fast & Furious family—in a Star Wars.

What characters will be brought to life by this talent-packed list of actors, though? That’s up for debate and speculation, covering everyone from Ahsoka Tano to Jedi-hunting inquisitors to Jabba the Hutt. This period in Star Wars history (between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope) is rife with possibilities for familiar faces, both contemporary and those who have already met their demise, whether it’s via flashback or something else.

Regardless, it’s a really impressive ensemble cast, stacked with all kinds of talent. I would say this is the most stacked cast of any Star Wars series on Disney+, but that’s subjective. Maybe you’re more impressed by the Andor cast, or the goriwng list of guest stars on The Mandalorian. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the Obi-Wan Kenobi characters soon, but it will be exciting to see them in the galaxy far far away … and hopefully not just on Tatooine or another sandy planet, regardless.

