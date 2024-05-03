Adam Scott Ben Wyatt Parks and Recreation
If You Hoped ‘Party Down’ Would Lead To More Revivals of Adam Scott Sitcoms, He’s Got Some Sad (but Reasonable) Words for You

Published: May 3, 2024 03:53 pm

Adam Scott is easily my favorite television actor. And to hear him talk about why a Party Down revival works but a Parks and Recreation one may not hurts, but it makes a lot of sense.

Scott came back for a third season of the series Party Down, where he played Henry Pollard, after the show was canceled in 2010. To see him back in the white shirt and pink bowtie meant so much to fans. It also ushered in an online conversation about Parks and Recreation and the hope of seeing Scott take on Ben Wyatt once again. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott was asked about a potential Parks and Recreation revival.

Party Down was super fun, and I got to have a hand in sort of one of the five or six of us who kind of got to push that boulder up the hill and it was just such a blast,” Scott said. “Parks and Rec is a completely [different thing] with Mike [Schur] and Amy [Poehler] and Greg [Daniels] and all of those wonderful people’s decision, and if they would ever be interested in doing something like that, it would be up to them.”

He went on to emphasize that he loves the entire cast of Parks. “But I mean, I would go get a sandwich with all of those people. I wouldn’t have to be shooting the show. I just love all of ’em so much. I mean, the show itself sort of had a real ending.”

The thing is: He’s right.

We don’t need a Parks and Recreation revival

As a Parks and Recreation superfan (I even named my cat Benjamin Wyatt the Cat), I’d love more of the show but Scott is right about the ending. Henry’s story is unfinished. Ben’s story is not. He went on to find success in politics and be the First Man to Leslie Knope’s (Amy Poehler) Commander in Chief.

Henry Pollard and the team at Party Down catering did not get to finish their story. They were canceled after season 2 and season 3 (released 13 years later) left us with hope for the team. When it ended, I thought that we’d instantly have a season 4 renewal. And I still remain hopeful.

But what Scott said was right. There is a difference between where Party Down left off and where Parks and Recreation did. A continuation of Parks would be limited by the finale. We saw what happened to every character we’d come to love in “One Last Ride.” So we’d exist in a world where we know the end goal.

That’s not the end of the world but it doesn’t leave it up for as many fun adventures. Party Down can continue to live and breathe entirely on its own. Never say never but I would personally rather have a season 4 of Party Down over any sort of revival or sequel news of Parks and Recreation. However, if we wanted to do another reunion episode like the lockdown one during COVID-19? That I’d love.

(featured image: NBC)

