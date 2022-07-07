In the ongoing burst of limited summertime flavors of cold treats, Cold Stone Creamery has teamed up with Nintendo to offer three new ice cream creations and a cake that, hopefully, won’t ruin any friendships. “We are thrilled to announce that Cold Stone is joining together with Nintendo once again to celebrate ice cream season,” says Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery.

“We knew we had to come up with something extra special for our third year, and what better than to feature three of Nintendo’s beloved game titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars. Our guests are going to love collecting their beloved Nintendo characters on special edition cups while enjoying our super-premium ice cream this summer!”

The flavors

As Schmillen said, there are three varieties of ice cream to represent Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars. The Mighty Pink Puff, representing Nintendo’s adorable glutton, Kirby, is made with strawberry ice cream, strawberries, mini marshmallows, and caramel. The Island Getaway that I, admittedly, haven’t touched in months, represents Animal Crossing and is made with chocolate ice cream, strawberries, bananas, and whipped topping. You won’t need to score the most power stars to grab the Superstar Sprinkle Blast, which represents Mario Party. All you need is a craving for cake batter ice cream, yellow cake, blue frosting, and, of course, rainbow sprinkles.

Not pictured in the announcement tweet is a Mario Kart-themed cake that doesn’t look nearly as treacherous as the road it’s named after. The Rainbow Sprinkle Road consists of layers of moist yellow cake and sweet cream ice cream with rainbow sprinkles wrapped in fluffy, blue frosting. A pair of Mario and Luigi Mario Kart figures are included with the cake as they drive along the sprinkled road.

(Nintendo/Kahala Brands)

How to get the ice cream, the cake, and the special cups

(Nintendo/Kahala Brands)

While this is a limited-time promotion, getting the ice cream is pretty easy. You can go to Cold Stone’s website and place an order ahead of time for the Nintendo creation that you want. You can place an order for pickup, curbside, or even delivery, if that’s an option for your Cold Stone location. You can also, I imagine, walk into Cold Stone and just ask for a Getaway, Blast, or Puff.

That said, if you’re looking to get the themed cups, you’ll have to get the ice cream in a specific size. Also? The cup you get is random. You can, however, ask the Cold Stone crew nicely.

All of our Nintendo themed cups are for ANY of our Gotta Have It sized Creations and there’s no certainty on which one you’ll get… dealer’s choice! However you can certainly ask! Just be sure to order the Gotta Have It size and I’m sure our Crew will be happy to oblige!

The Nintendo promotion will be available until September 30, 2022.

(Featured image: Nintendo/Cold Stone Creamery/edit by Briana Lawrence)

