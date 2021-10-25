Mario Party Superstars is set to release on October 29th and will offer a nostalgic trip through the Nintendo 64 and GameCube era of the party game franchise. While there will be new modes and ways to play, the main draw is the ability to revisit the classic minigames that we all enjoyed in the early days of the franchise.

Except for Tug o’ War.

They can keep that in drafts.

Or not?

THEY’RE BRINGING THE ORIGINAL CONTROLS FOR THIS GAME BACK, JUST WITH A PALM WARNING? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NUZUkguvqk — Anthony (@KirbyCheatFurby) October 23, 2021

Thanks for the warning, I guess?

Squid party — Kino ※ Leo Geo 🗝 ❤️ (@IamGVAmor) October 24, 2021

>Me after winning one mini game of Tug-O-War in the new Mario Party pic.twitter.com/N3CdQzUuIf — Arty the Gothtober 🅱unBoi 🎃 🐇 (@SuperiorArtemis) October 23, 2021

In case your hand isn’t twitching at the memory of this Nintendo Saw trap, Tug o’ War was one of the minigames in the N64 era of Mario Party. It was a 1 vs 3 minigame where one player, dressed as Bowser, went up against three other players.

The objective? Pull the rope hard enough to send your opponent into a piranha plant-infested canyon (insert Squid Game reference here). Players did this by rotating the analog stick as fast as they could.

I vividly remember this game because the fastest way to rotate the analog stick was to use the palm of your hand, which I did, and yes, I got a nice bruise on my hand from it. So did, well, anyone else who played this game, because it was impossible to move your thumb fast enough to win—at least it was for me, did anyone beat this game without the “have burn cream on standby” trick?

Anyway, it led to Nintendo offering protective gloves for owners of the game.

I’m not kidding.

Nintendo’s agreement to offer the gloves settles a complaint from the New York Attorney General’s office, which had heard from parents of children who had suffered cuts, punctures, blisters and friction burns on their hands because of the intense joystick movements some portions of the multiplayer N64 game require. “One kid got a tetanus shot,” said Christi Pritchard, a spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer. “The alarming thing was how little time some of these children spent playing the game before they were injured,” Pritchard said. “One parent said their child had been playing the game for 15 to 20 minutes when they got a second-degree burn.”

Tug o’ War has made a couple of appearances since then, such as the 3DS game Mario Party: The Top 100 and “Pull It Together” on the Nintendo Switch’s Super Mario Party. As if sensing the potential danger of aggressive analog stick rotation, Super Mario Party does NOT have you rotating the analog stick and, instead, it has you button-mashing. I’ve played Super Mario Party and button-mashing was a perfectly fine alternative to hand damage.

I’m not so much surprised to see Tug o’ War returning as I am surprised to see Nintendo risking it all by having it be controlled by the analog stick again, especially since we’re in the age of Joy-Con drift.

i’m not really concerned about the palm pain, more so the fact that this will probably REALLY damage your switch joy-cons or pro controller, and those things are NOT cheap well.. at least it isn’t pedal power or paddle battle — Anthony (@KirbyCheatFurby) October 23, 2021

This minigame is a joycon drift fiasco waiting to happen. https://t.co/utKJWYdl39 pic.twitter.com/hAOOCqpn3h — SPOOKY J 🔥 (@DynamoSuperX) October 24, 2021

That seems to be the general consensus here. The minigame itself isn’t the problem, just the “Nintendo chose violence today” control scheme and the warning that’s been added in an attempt to do damage control ahead of time.

I dunno, maybe it won’t take as much rotating to win?

Or maybe we’re all gonna get protective gloves from Nintendo this holiday season.

You know what? I think I’m fine with gracefully losing this minigame. The AI can have this one.

(Image: Nintendo/Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]