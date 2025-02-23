‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

More like everybody wants this right? The hit Netflix show was created by Erin Foster and is based on her real life experiences falling in love with husband Simon Tikhman. The plot centers on Noah (Adam Brody), an attractive and unconventional rabbi, and Joanne (Kristen Bell), an agnostic sex podcaster. When the two meet at a mutual friend’s dinner party, their chemistry is magnetic. There’s just the small issue of religious differences but hey -the course to true love never did run smooth.

When will Nobody Wants This season 2 be released?

Actress Jackie Tohn who plays Ester told Deadline that filming for season 2 is scheduled to begin in March 2025. She mused it’s been a “whirlwind” but she is grateful for the experience.



“It sort of feels like we haven’t stopped since season 1, because we came out and then we were doing press,” she explained. “Then we were sort of thrust right into awards season, which was sort of insane that we were even included in that conversation. And now, we’re starting season 2 already.”



The good news about this fast pace is that Netflix announced in October of 2024 that season 2 would be out in 2025. It is safe to assume that it will be the later half of the year.

The cast of Nobody Wants This season 2

Brody and Bell are reprising their roles as the lovebirds Noah and Joanne. The supporting cast in this series are just as funny and important so it is a relief to hear that Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons will continue to be the favorite siblings of the leads, Morgan and Sasha.



Also returning are Tovah Feldshuh and Paul Ben-Victor as Noah’s parents Bina and Ilan as well as Stephanie Faracy and Michael Hitchcock as Joanne’s parents, Henry and Lynne.

Joining the cast for season two is Brody’s real life wife, Leighton Meester. This former Gossip Girl star will play Abby, an Instagram mommy influencer who was once Joanne’s middle school nemesis. That is not all – Miles Fowler will also grace the screen as Lenny. This Matzah Ballers player is going to be set up with Morgan.

Nobody Wants This’ potential season 2 plot

At the end of the first season, it appeared as if Noah decided to stay with Joanne even if it would cost him the head rabbi position. Joanne had considered converting to Judaism for Noah but ultimately couldn’t commit to it just yet.

While Noah running to catch Joanne at her car before leaving the Bat Mitzvah was incredibly romantic, it is also more ambiguous than audiences might have realized. In the light of day, will Noah regret this choice? Would Joanne regret converting? How much of yourself do you give up for a romantic partner? Season two will certainly cover these themes.

Noah and Joanne’s siblings Morgan and Sasha connect during season one. The question remains, what kind of connection is this? Do these characters have romantic feelings for each other? This would be complicated and messy because while Morgan is single Sasha is married with a daughter. If the two are just friends, the possibility of friendship between males and females might be a topic of discussion in season 2.

There are so many questions to be answered. Distract yourself by watching Normal People on Hulu or Modern Love on Prime Video while you anxiously await season 2

