Thank God (and Netflix) for putting Adam Brody back on our television screens

Millennials get it. We’ve been here since Gilmore Girls. Then came The OC. Since, we’ve all shared a deep love for Adam Brody and it has now been made so much worse by the new Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

Brody plays Noah, a rabbi who falls in love with a woman named Joanne (Kristen Bell). The two meet at Ashley’s (Sherry Cola) party and navigate a budding romance when Joanne talks about her failed relationships on her podcast and Noah’s family doesn’t want him dating a Shiksa. A Shiksa is a gentile, often blonde woman and Joanne fits that bill.

Through a series of mishaps, Noah’s family trying to force his ex back on him and Joanne navigating her own work and family life, the show gives us a look into brilliant and charming love story. But it also reminded audiences that Brody is one of our best television actors out there. He really knows how to play a love interest and we’ve been missing out not having him fall in love with everyone in shows over and over again.

calling a show that stars adam brody “nobody wants this” is so crazy like hmmm actually i think everybody wants this — b (@pauliebleek3r) September 21, 2024

Nobody Wants This has ushered in a wave of love for Brody and his characters. Many online have taken to reminding everyone just how good he is.

Never forget that Dave Rogowski walked so that Seth Cohen could jog and Noah Roklov could run (we must protect Adam Brody at all costs and thank him on behalf of all true yearners) #NobodyWantsThis pic.twitter.com/XTf6l5c6CF — Caroline McNamara (@cmcnamara1110) September 29, 2024

The reality of the situation is that we love our nerdy boy very dearly but his take on Noah is decidedly different. It is basically what if his past nerdy characters knew they were hot. A devastating combo.

Adam Brody’s rizz in this show is off the charts. It’s like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realized how fine he was and sent an entire generation of O.C. girls into heat pic.twitter.com/JwyAmM58ip — Emily Bernstein (@emilybern) September 29, 2024

Brody isn’t the only teen heartthrob on television right now. Joshua Jackson is on the show Dr. Odyssey has everyone screaming about the 90s/00s. It has made many realize that our beloved teen shows and icons are back and in full force. And we are all better for that.

adam brody and joshua jackson both back on our tv screens as of late is something so special for us late 90s/early 2000s teen drama enthusiasts — izzy (@spidermannwh) September 29, 2024

So let’s unpack Brody’s career of characters we love!

Dave Rygalski in Gilmore Girls

The exact pipeline of Brody’s career goes from Dave to Seth to Noah. It all started when he played Dave Rygalski on Gilmore Girls. Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) has a crush on Dave and the two have a budding relationship that all started because of their love of music. But Lane’s mother didn’t approve of him and eventually Brody left the show and Dave went to study in California.

It was the first introduction for many to Brody as a love interest and well, the rest was history. But he left the show for a good reason: To go on to star as Seth Cohen in the hit series The OC.

Seth Cohen in The OC

Nerdy boys really had a moment when Brody brought Seth Cohen to life. He was head over heels in love with Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson) and getting to see their love story unfold was part of the allure of the show. Where were you when they recreated the Spider-Man upside down kiss?

There is something so charming about Brody’s nerd energy that made Seth one of those characters we can’t stop thinking about. All these years later, he still is one of the best love interests around.

adam brody judging everyone in a kitchen legacy lives on pic.twitter.com/HMz2hYIBR2 — ?francesca? (@francescaaahhhh) September 28, 2024

But Nobody Wants This basically said “What if Seth Cohen had confidence” and oh no, the millennials…we’re not okay.

Noah Roklov in Nobody Wants This

(Netflix)

Joanne did not know that the hot man she was talking to was the rabbi that Ashley told her about and it resulted in one of the best meet-cutes in recent history. But there is something special about Noah Roklov as a character. He is charming, willing to grow and change, and someone who really understands Joanne and her warped sense of humor.

I’m sorry but nothing is hotter than Joanne making a joke about being “pregnant” after their kiss and Noah getting it and joking back with her. Sorry, I don’t make the rules! It is just hot!

this kiss was fucking insane adam brody the people (whores) have missed you greatly pic.twitter.com/mBGwr5z4wo — a (@nancydunnes) September 26, 2024

So thank you Nobody Wants This for bringing us Adam Brody back. Now we need 80 seasons and Brody cast as every romantic television lead. Please and thank you.

