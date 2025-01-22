‘No current plan for lowering the cost of groceries’: Trump shamed online for prioritizing two-gender policy

Donald Trump bursting with ideas on how to make life harder for trans people. When it comes to groceries, he’s at a loss.

Recommended Videos

During his Inaugural address, Trump made his stance on gender clear.”As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” Trump intoned. As for official policy on grocery prices, he was silent.

The internet had a lot to say in response. “Mind you there is no current plan for lowering the cost of groceries” wrote one user. It’s true. After claiming that he popularized the use of the word “groceries,” Trump touted his plan to bring food prices “way down” in an interview for NBC’s Meet The Press. A little while later, he told Time Magazine that it would be “very hard” to bring grocery prices down. Since interview with Time, he’s been mum about the issue, instead aiming to fill Americans’ bellies with promises to weaponize the government against minorities.

Mind you there is no current plan for lowering the cost of groceries https://t.co/vdEz3jOOwf — Brooks | ?️‍? (@brookstweetz) January 20, 2025

And weaponize he has. On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order that will require the federal government to use the term “sex” in place of “gender” as part of his “restore sanity” agenda. The agenda seeks to “defend women’s rights” through policies that “recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male.” Trump’s order also prohibits taxpayer dollars from going towards transition related care or policies in single-sex spaces such as prisons and domestic violence shelters. It also threw out federal documents written to support trans people in workplaces and schools and defend against anti-LGBTQ+ harassment.

In order to celebrate Trump’s minority-bashing in place of actually helpful political policy, Twitter gave MAGA voters a “fell for it again award.”

While the Trump administration continues to pummel minorities, the price of eggs has gone up.

Fox actually said egg prices are going up lmaoooooo — Chloe??‍♀️ (@cbucc97) January 21, 2025

According to Fox News, the average egg prices could rise to a high of $5 a dozen, which would be the highest average price per dozen eggs ever recorded.

There is no plan because he said he would, to get votes, then said he couldn’t do it. He lied, like normal. — Josh (@jmac2569) January 21, 2025

One X user summed up Trump’s grocery plan succinctly: “there is no plan.” According this user, it was just another lie in order to get votes. While Trump’s reputation for lying precedes him, he appears to be telling a dangerous truth in regard to his other policies. Trump recently made good on a campaign promise to grant a mass pardon for the participants in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, and issued clemency to over a thousand defendants, including those charged with violent crimes.

Trump also put his “mass deportation” plan into effect, and declared a state of emergency which allowed him to send the military to the southern border in order to aid in the removal of millions of undocumented migrants. He also suspended asylum laws and the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, issued an order to reconstruct the border wall, and undid numerous Biden-era immigration policies.

While Trump hasn’t given an answer on grocery prices, some supporters have offered an explanation.

They will go down on their own — High Priority News ? (@HPNnetwork) January 20, 2025

Right.

Yes there is lmmfaoooo — Mr. Pee (@CallMeMrPee) January 21, 2025

We’re waiting.

And we’ll keep waiting. Under Trump’s economic policies, the promised day of low grocery prices will likely never come. Economists have warned that Trump’s plan will do anything but maker groceries cheaper, and will likely raise the cost of food and other goods. Corporations concur, Walmart’s CFO cautioned consumers that the retailer’s prices could increase. While Trump and his administration may have fooled his supporters into thinking that he’ll usher in a new golden age by oppressing minorities, they’re in for a rude awakening. $5 eggs for all.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy