Skip to main content

When Will ‘Ninja Kamui’ Release on Netflix!?

By Feb 13th, 2024, 3:42 pm
Joe's real face revealed after losing his family from,Ninja Kamui.

Ninja Kamui is dark and gritty, and we need it on Netflix as soon as possible. This isn’t just the case of a man whose bloody past caught up to him, because he wasn’t the one to pay the price.

Recommended Videos

Joe was living off the grid with his family, and a mysterious group responsible for anonymous deaths has come after them. The family wasn’t lucky, and Joe had to watch his wife die before his eyes.

If you hadn’t watched the trailer, you probably wouldn’t have thought that the first episode would be this bloody. The story doesn’t end there, and Joe comes back to life to avenge his family. There is no Netflix release date as of the moment, so you’ll have to hold on to your other subscriptions if you want to keep watching the series.

Where is Ninja Kamui streaming?

This new thrilling tale about revenge is currently streaming exclusively on Adult Swim and HBO Max, and it isn’t for the faint of heart. If you can look past the gore, slaughter, and onscreen decaptation, then it’s a great watch for anybody who loves flawless fight scenes unfolding onscreen. Ninja Kamui is directed by Sunghoo Park, who was best known for his work in Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season.

Expect a lot of action and blood, but the plot’s a good reason to stay. It’s unknown why he Joe has come back to life, but he also has other strange abilities that you wouldn’t expect from just a normal guy living on the country’s outskirts.

(featured image: HBO Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.