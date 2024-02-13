When Will ‘Ninja Kamui’ Release on Netflix!?

Ninja Kamui is dark and gritty, and we need it on Netflix as soon as possible. This isn’t just the case of a man whose bloody past caught up to him, because he wasn’t the one to pay the price.

Joe was living off the grid with his family, and a mysterious group responsible for anonymous deaths has come after them. The family wasn’t lucky, and Joe had to watch his wife die before his eyes.

If you hadn’t watched the trailer, you probably wouldn’t have thought that the first episode would be this bloody. The story doesn’t end there, and Joe comes back to life to avenge his family. There is no Netflix release date as of the moment, so you’ll have to hold on to your other subscriptions if you want to keep watching the series.

Where is Ninja Kamui streaming?

This new thrilling tale about revenge is currently streaming exclusively on Adult Swim and HBO Max, and it isn’t for the faint of heart. If you can look past the gore, slaughter, and onscreen decaptation, then it’s a great watch for anybody who loves flawless fight scenes unfolding onscreen. Ninja Kamui is directed by Sunghoo Park, who was best known for his work in Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season.

As expected from Sunghoo Park, the action sequences in Ninja Kamui are stunning pic.twitter.com/8X2XmPwQ9D — Sakuga 作画 (@sakugaclips) February 11, 2024

Expect a lot of action and blood, but the plot’s a good reason to stay. It’s unknown why he Joe has come back to life, but he also has other strange abilities that you wouldn’t expect from just a normal guy living on the country’s outskirts.

