6 new shows to stream in February 2025

There are tons of exciting new and returning shows coming out this month, so here’s a list of everything you need to watch, when it premieres, and where to stream them. The long-awaited Suits LA will premiere on February 23, along with new seasons of already-established hits like Love is Blind and The White Lotus. Keep reading because you do not want to miss these shows!

Suits LA

Premiere Date: February 23, 2024

Streaming: Peacock

Suits LA, a spin-off to the 2011 USA Network and Netflix licensing hit Suits is finally here. The show will follow Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former New York federal prosecutor who moves to Los Angeles to start a law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law. The show will primarily feature new characters, but Gabriel Macht is set to return as Harvey Specter in the new spinoff series.

Newtopia

Premiere Date: February 7, 2025

Streaming: Prime Video

If you’re looking for a new crazy love story, Newtopia might be for you. The Korean drama series follows Lee Jaeyoon, a young soldier, and his ex-girlfriend Kang Youngjoo, an engineer, who try to reunite after a zombie apocalypse breaks out in Seoul, South Korea.

Extracted

Premiere Date: February 10, 2025

Streaming: Fans can stream the show on Hulu the day after it airs on Fox.

This reality show will follow 12 survivalists as they navigate the backcountry of Whistler, British Columbia while other contestants watch them in a room with surveillance cameras.

The White Lotus season 3

Premiere Date: February 16, 2025

Streaming: MAX

While the first season explored how money affects people’s decisions at a resort in Hawaii and the second season focused on how sex influences our lives at a gorgeous hotel in Italy, the third season of The White Lotus will feature a brand new group of guests and employees staying at a Thailand resort. This season will explore themes of death and spirituality.

Yellowjackets season 3

Premiere Date: February 14, 2025

Streaming: Paramount+, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

The surviving Yellowjackets girls are struggling to come to terms with Natalie’s death, forcing them to confront long-buried secrets from their past. Watch to find out what unravels the girls in this upcoming season.

Love is Blind season 8

Premiere Date: February 14, 2025

Streaming: Netflix

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Love is Blind is making a return to Netflix with season 8. This season the show will have the largest group to date, with 32 singles ranging from ages 26 to 43. There are three nurses, several former cheerleaders, and a few world travelers in the dating pool. See who will fall in love on this new season of Love is Blind!

