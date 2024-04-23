‘The White Lotus’ Sets Its Sights on Thailand: When Will Season 3 Premiere on Max?

Season 3 of Mike White’s critically acclaimed dark comedy The White Lotus is currently in production in Thailand, promising the return of some familiar faces—and plenty of new ones, including K-pop star Lalisa Manobal. Here’s when you can expect new episodes to roll out on Max.

From “these gays, they’re trying to murder me” to “Uh… Beppa Peeg?” there’s no denying that Max’s hit series The White Lotus is endlessly quotable—and nauseatingly binge-worthy. Although just two seasons have been released, the show has become a bona fide pop culture phenomenon, with its weekly episodes sparking some truly hilarious Twitter discourse and memes galore.

Acting as a sort of R-rated class satire, The White Lotus puts an ensemble of ultra-wealthy vacationers in the spotlight as they check in for an unforgettable stay at the fictional resort chain, The White Lotus. So far, the series has taken viewers to a remote Hawaiian island, and more recently, to the rocky shores of Sicily, with A-listers from the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza, and F. Murray Abraham starring.

Everything we know about The White Lotus season 3 so far, including its release date

Last season, you may recall the unfortunate series of events that led to Tanya McQuoid’s (Jennifer Coolidge) untimely death at the hands of the “evil gays” hired by her husband, Greg (Jon Gries). The couple were the two only recurring characters to appear in both seasons 1 and 2, though from the sounds of it, The White Lotus season 3 will see the return of spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who we first met in Hawaii.

Belinda aside, it looks like we’re in for yet another star-studded season of The White Lotus. Earlier this year, HBO announced the cast for season 3, which will include Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb, Christian Friedel, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sarah Catherine Hook, Nicholas Duvernay, Parker Posey, and, randomly enough, Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal—truly embracing that “I say ‘f—k it’ when I feel it” energy.

And luckily, we might not have to wait too much longer to get our next hit of that sweet, sweet White Lotus dopamine. On February 13, HBO took to social media to confirm that shooting on season 3 had begun in Thailand, teasing the newest seaside locale with the caption, “We are eager to welcome new guests to our resort in Thailand.”

While an exact release window has yet to be set in stone, HBO exec Casey Bloys previously confirmed that the third season of The White Lotus will air in 2025, having—like most TV shows—been delayed by last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. So yeah, while we might dying to know what antics our new gang of unhappy 1 percenters get into during the next season of The White Lotus, it seems like we’ll just have to wait patiently. Sigh.

Still, fans can rest assured knowing the cast and crew are hard at work on the new episodes, meaning we’ll once again have something to look forward to on Sunday nights—assuming Max keeps the same release schedule for season 3.

Will Belinda finally get to live her best life as a spa owner in Thailand? Will Patrick Schwarzenegger continue to be distractingly hot? Will K-pop stans lose their collective minds? Only time will tell.

(featured image: Max)

