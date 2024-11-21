It’s a big day for annoying Suits fans (me) because the popular legal drama series’ upcoming spinoff, Suits LA, just dropped some major news about a major character from the original series. All rise for the best closer in town, every alpha male’s favourite alpha male, and Mike Ross’ mentor, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht)!

As reported by Deadline, the NBC spinoff will bring back Macht’s Harvey Specter for a three-episode guest arc. And the actor practically confirmed it by posting a video on his Instagram that doesn’t show his face but shows him donning Harvey’s monogrammed shirt, expensive suit, and stepping into his stylish shoes. The caption mentioned, “When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.”

The “old friend” in question is most certainly Ted Black, the protagonist of Suits LA, played by Arrow’s Stephen Amell. In fact, Amell’s character has been described as similar to Harvey Specter’s, and Black too had his origins in New York where he was a federal prosecutor before he began repping the rich and influential clients of LA through his law firm that specialised in criminal and entertainment law. Turns out, Black’s legal firm is in crisis, and that’s probably when his ‘friend’ Harvey will arrive to help. Amell confirmed the news by sharing a post to his Instagram stories that announced Harvey’s return to Suits, with a caption “Hello Harvey.”

The fans are, of course, going berserk over this news of their favourite character returning to screen after five years. And could this spell a chance for the other characters from the original series to show up too? Oooh, think of the possibilities, Your Honour!

gabriel macht reprising harvey specter, sarah rafferty reposting him, sidebar liking the reel… me rn: pic.twitter.com/dyblOI0DUV — nicole (@thedarvey) November 20, 2024

donna's gonna be there and stephen's character's gonna be like he finally got his shit together and married you huh https://t.co/fNtb5WeQxK — elle ??? (@romanculkin) November 20, 2024

However, one wonders if this news is more of a spoiler of what could’ve been an excellent surprise when it actually happened as the series aired in February 2025. Sure, it’s not completely a surprise that Harvey Specter would appear in a Suits spinoff. Furthermore, there have been talks about several cast members, including Patrick J. Adams, being eager to make an appearance if Suits creator Aaron Korsh, who is also the creator of the spinoff, would ask them. Still, can you picture the social media conversation exploding when Ted Black is in a difficult situation and who else but Harvey Specter rolls in to save the day for a friend? Wouldn’t that surprise be cooler?

I hate how we can’t get surprises in tv shows anymore https://t.co/SNaGyjttDA — Amrig ? (@amrigofficial) November 20, 2024

Now that we know Harvey’s going to be on the series, it looks like the series is banking on his iconic character status to reel in more fans to watch Suits LA instead of letting the spinoff do it on its own. With the kind of sauce this character has, he could single-handedly steal their thunder!

His presence is to sell the new Suits series. I understand that. 3 episodes to tilt the audience towards new characters in the new Suits. I ain't mad at that. — ?. ?. ?. ??‍?  ? (@AimThaMachine_) November 20, 2024

Smart move. He’ll bring in the audiences and three eps warm up for other chracters is enough. Can’t he stay longer though ??‍♀️ — Nidhie Sharma (@IamNidhieSharma) November 20, 2024

Suits ended its nine-season run in September 2019, with Harvey Specter marrying Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty) and deciding to move to Seattle to help his former associate Mike Ross with his legal clinic. The legal firm, which began the series as Pearson Hardman, lead by Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), ends with the name Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett, as Harvey leaves Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) incharge.

Over the years, there have been morsels of the Suits cast reuniting, whether it was for the T-Mobile commercial that Macht and his costar Patrick J. Adams did together, or when the two, along with Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres presented at this year’s Golden Globes. Following the Suits renaissance in 2023 after the series began streaming on Netflix and became one of its most streamed titles in the United States, Adams and Rafferty are also hosting a Suits rewatch podcast called Sidebar, where they recap episodes from the series along with cast interviews, BTS stories, and more.

Now that Harvey Specter is coming to Suits LA, will we get to see more of the cast members join him for a quick cameo in the city of stars?

