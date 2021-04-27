Netflix Summer 2021 Movie Preview Is Full of Hits and Plenty of Misses

Netflix is preparing for summer 2021 with a preview that catalogs over 30 movies coming this summer, starting April 29 and running until August 27. Yes, you read that right. Over 30 movies to keep us entertained because there’s still no way many of us are stepping a foot in a movie theater any time soon. #SorryNotSorry

The summer movie preview highlighted a lot of movies that we’re excited about, like Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. It showed clips of the gang getting together, bombing zombies with an array of colors, and a nighttime view of Vegas, a.k.a. the location of the heist to end all heists. But my favorite part was Matthias Schweighöfer jumping in fright as Omari Hardwick judged him with his eyes.

We also got a brief glimpse of the Alicia Keys-produced movie Resort to Love starring Christina Milian. After the success of Falling Inn Love, I am here for more of Milian being swept off her feet! Resort to Love does things a little differently though by throwing in an ex, wedding mayhem, and a love triangle smack dab in the middle of all of it.

The Last Letter rom Your Lover, based on a book by Jojo Moyes, also got some screentime in the preview. And from the voiceover alone that said, “Know that you hold my hopes in your hands,” it gave me the feelings. Personally, I can’t wait for these secret love letters from 1965 to breathe life into the interwoven stories told in this movie adaptation.

I’m also excited for the thriller The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams, and the Fear Street Trilogy that is absolutely going to bring the screams and scares. I’m even excited for The Mitchells vs. the Machines, as its cutting off wi-fi antics would absolutely drive people crazy in real life.

That’s not to say that I’m excited about everything in the Netflix summer movie preview.

Personally, I’m not here for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed. And it’s not because I hate Bob Ross. On the contrary, I love Bob Ross and listen to The Joy of Painting to get myself to go to sleep sometimes. The title of this movie worries me, and I don’t want Netflix ruining the love of someone who I’ve held in a place of honor with “betrayal and greed.” It’s not it for me.

Then there’s Addison Rae’s He’s All That. We got to see a couple of clips in the Netflix summer movie preview. We even got to see Rae and her costar Tanner Buchanan. And even after that, I don’t want to watch the movie. She’s All That was ’90s perfection, and even Rachel Leigh Cook returning to play the protagonist’s mother isn’t going to make me watch it.

Throw that in together with Channing Tatum’s America: The Motion Picture, and you’ve got a whole slew of feature films that I’m not excited about. Seriously, not even a tongue-in-cheek revisionist history can save that George Washington parody mess. Unless it’s supposed to be a mess. If so … they hit the nail on the head.

Check out the full list of the 30+ movies that are coming out this summer on Netflix below!

Summer (TBA)

Fear Street Trilogy

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

The Loud House Movie

Vivo

April

Things Heard & Seen (April 29)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (April 30)

May

Monster (May 7)

Oxygen (Oxygène) (May 12)

The Woman in the Window (May 14)

Army of the Dead (May 21)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Il Divin Codino) (May 26)

Ghost Lab (May 26)

Blue Miracle (May 27)

June

Carnaval (June 2)

Awake (June 9)

Wish Dragon (June 11)

Skater Girl (June 11)

Jagame Thandhiram (June 18)

Fatherhood (June 18)

Good on Paper (June 23)

The Ice Road (June 25)

America: The Motion Picture (June 30)

The House of Flowers: The Movie (La Casa de Las Flores: La Película) (TBA)

July

Resort to Love (July 29)

The Last Mercenary (Le Dernier Mercenaire) (July 30)

Blood Red Sky (TBA)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (TBA)

The Last Letter from Your Lover (TBA)

August

The Kissing Booth 3 (August 11)

Sweet Girl (August 20)

He’s All That (August 27)

