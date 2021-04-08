Netflix’s The Woman in the Window Trailer Promises Thrills, Lies, and Secrets

Academy Award nominee Amy Adams is showing us once again how talented she is in the first trailer for the Netflix film The Woman in the Window. Part thriller/psychological drama, it tells the story of Anna Fox, an agoraphobic woman who believes that she witnessed the murder of her neighbor and friend Jane Russell. The only problem is that everyone around her tells her she’s wrong.

Anna views the world from the perch of her window. And when the Russell family movies in across the street, she doesn’t think much of it. By a series of events we don’t know, Anna and Jane actually become friends and spend time together at Anna’s apartment. One night, Anna hears screams and watches in horror as her neighbor is stabbed.

What follows is a slew of detectives and Jane’s husband himself telling Anna that his wife is fine. In fact, another woman who Anna has never seen before presents herself as Jane. But Anna won’t give up. She knows that there is something wrong, something that she is missing, and she’s going to find out what is going on, even if that means pushing against the boundaries of her agoraphobia.

The Netflix movie was produced by 20th Century Fox before it was acquired by Disney. And like every movie pre-Covid, it was due to be released in theaters before it landed on Netflix. With a release date of May 14th, fans are in for a treat because the movie also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Julianne Moore, and more.

The film is directed by Joe Wright, known for his work on Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, and Darkest Hour. The script was written by Tracy Letts, best known for his work on Lady Bird, Little Women, and The Big Short. The Woman in the Window is based on the best-selling novel by A.J. Finn, who also deserves to be talked about.

A.J. Finn is the pen name of Dan Mallory. Back in 2019, an investigation found out that Mallory had repeatedly lied about having cancer, amongst other things. This lengthy New Yorker profile, also found out he lied about his abilities, what employment he previously had, and who was offering him jobs in a competitive market. He even reportedly lied about having a Ph.D. from Oxford.

In response, Mallory confirmed with the New Yorker article that he had never had cancer, and he blamed his struggles with bipolar disorder as to why he had lied. Please note that as someone who is bipolar, his remarks are a misrepresentation of what being bipolar is all about, what it does to your life, and how dangerous it can be if left unchecked or cared for in 2021.

(image: Netflix)

